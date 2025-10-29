Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977657https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/nitish-reddy-ruled-out-of-first-three-t20is-against-australia-due-to-2977657.html
NewsCricket
NITISH KUMAR REDDY INJURY

Nitish Reddy Ruled Out Of First Three T20Is Against Australia Due To...

India’s promising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has encountered another injury setback, ruling him out of the first three T20Is of the ongoing series against Australia.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 05:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nitish Reddy Ruled Out Of First Three T20Is Against Australia Due To...Image Credit:- BCCI

India’s promising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has encountered another injury setback, ruling him out of the first three T20Is of the ongoing series against Australia. The 21-year-old, who was in the final stages of recovery from a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, has now developed neck spasms, further delaying his comeback to international action.

BCCI Confirms Fresh Injury Setback

In an official statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the update, saying: “Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder, who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which have impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reddy was initially expected to be fit for the T20I leg of the series, but the unexpected neck issue has hampered his rehabilitation. The BCCI added that a final decision on his availability for the remaining matches will be made at a later stage based on medical evaluations.

India’s Balance Affected by Dual All-Rounder Absence

Nitish’s injury problems began during the Adelaide ODI on October 23, when he strained his left thigh after diving near the long-on boundary. Scans revealed a minor tear, ruling him out of the final ODI in Sydney. In his absence, India added Kuldeep Yadav to strengthen their spin options and replaced Arshdeep Singh with Harshit Rana to maintain pace variety.

His absence is a major blow for India, especially with Hardik Pandya also sidelined. Reddy’s all-round abilities had been viewed as crucial to maintaining the balance of Suryakumar Yadav’s side.

Meanwhile, in the opening T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia won the toss and opted to field first, but the game ended in a no result due to persistent rain. Both teams will now look ahead to the second match of the series as India aim to overcome their injury concerns.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

TAGS

Nitish Kumar Reddy injuryNitish Reddy ruled outNitish Kumar Reddy neck spasmNitish Reddy T20I injuryIndia vs Australia T20I series 2025BCCI injury updateIndia cricket injury newsNitish Reddy quadriceps injuryNitish Reddy out of first three T20IsHardik Pandya Injury UpdateSuryakumar Yadav captain IndiaIndia vs Australia T20I CanberraManuka Oval T20I rainBCCI medical team updateIndia team news vs AustraliaNitish Reddy recovery updateIndia all-rounder injury listIndia squad changes Australia seriesKuldeep Yadav replaces Nitish ReddyHarshit Rana India T20I squadNitish Reddy fitness issueIndia cricket news October 2025India vs Australia T20I latest updatesNitish Reddy ruled out due to neck spasmTeam India injury concernsIndia all-rounder balance issuesBCCI confirms Nitish Reddy ruled outIndia cricket team updatesNitish Reddy health reportIndia vs Australia match newsIndian cricket squad injury update.
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: All You Need To Know About Day Honouring Sardar Patel
Cybercriminals
Hyderabad Retired Govt Employee Duped of ₹51 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam
India US relations
India’s Scores Big: US Grants 6-Month Waiver On Chabahar Port – What It Means
Bihar Polls 2025
Bihar NDA Manifesto: BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra' With Alliance Leaders
Prince Andrew Stripped Titles
Who Is The Disgraced Royal Now That King Charles Has Erased His Titles?
ibps clerk 2025
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out Soon: Check Scorecard, Process & Vacancies
US nuclear testing
US To Resume Nuclear Tests After 33 Years – Will India Test A Hydrogen Bomb?
National Unity Day
Gujarat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel On National Unity Day | Watch
US new visa rule
Trump’s New Visa Rule Spells Disaster For Indians In US – No Escape This Time
Dubai Ruler Viral Video
Video: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Stops Security To Let Unaware Woman Pass