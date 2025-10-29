Nitish Reddy Ruled Out Of First Three T20Is Against Australia Due To...

India’s promising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has encountered another injury setback, ruling him out of the first three T20Is of the ongoing series against Australia. The 21-year-old, who was in the final stages of recovery from a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, has now developed neck spasms, further delaying his comeback to international action.

BCCI Confirms Fresh Injury Setback

In an official statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the update, saying: “Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder, who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which have impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.”

Reddy was initially expected to be fit for the T20I leg of the series, but the unexpected neck issue has hampered his rehabilitation. The BCCI added that a final decision on his availability for the remaining matches will be made at a later stage based on medical evaluations.

India’s Balance Affected by Dual All-Rounder Absence

Nitish’s injury problems began during the Adelaide ODI on October 23, when he strained his left thigh after diving near the long-on boundary. Scans revealed a minor tear, ruling him out of the final ODI in Sydney. In his absence, India added Kuldeep Yadav to strengthen their spin options and replaced Arshdeep Singh with Harshit Rana to maintain pace variety.

His absence is a major blow for India, especially with Hardik Pandya also sidelined. Reddy’s all-round abilities had been viewed as crucial to maintaining the balance of Suryakumar Yadav’s side.

Meanwhile, in the opening T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australia won the toss and opted to field first, but the game ended in a no result due to persistent rain. Both teams will now look ahead to the second match of the series as India aim to overcome their injury concerns.