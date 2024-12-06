India’s young gun Nitish Reddy has been showing his finesse with the bat ever since he made his Test debut against Australia in Perth. In the ongoing pink ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, the Indian batters struggled after winning the toss. Nitish on the other hand, kept holding the fort from one end and scored 42 runs. One thing that hogged all the limelight was Nitish’s reverse sweep.

In the 42nd over of the game, Nitish smashed a massive six against Scott Boland through a reverse sweep at the Adelaide Oval. Bumrah was standing at the non-striker’s end and after witnessing Nitish’s six, he smiled.

Talking about the game, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc scalped six wickets after conceding 48 runs and as a result, the Indian team were bundled out to just 180 in 1st innings in the ongoing pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Apart from Starc, Scott Boland and Pat Cummins took two wickets each. For India, apart from Nitish’s gutsy knock, the likes of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill also contributed with 37 and 31 runs respectively.

While speaking to the broadcaster during the innings break, Sunil Gavaskar said, "He showed good appreciation of need of the situation. When he attacked it was the right time, the fielders were inside the circle. The way he was looking to play the pull shot, the reverse scoop was outstanding. Picking the right ball, right shot selection tell you that this guy has got temperament. He's a young kid, only 22 years old and what he is showing is the fearlessness of the youth. There is super confidence, and every time you see him on the field you actually start to believe that here is a very good prospect for Indian cricket."

Squads:

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.