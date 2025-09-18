In a dramatic turn of events at the Asia Cup 2025, match referee Andy Pycroft issued an apology to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the team manager, claiming miscommunication during the high-voltage clash against India. The apology comes after Pakistan threatened to boycott their Group A match against the UAE, creating tension in the UAE-hosted T20 tournament.

Video clip of match referee Andy Pycroft apologising to Pakistan’s manager and captain. pic.twitter.com/VnBKM6ePBa September 17, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ICC Rejects Pakistan’s Demand to Remove Pycroft

The International Cricket Council (ICC) firmly stood by Pycroft, rejecting the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demand for his removal. Pakistan had alleged that Pycroft allowed the handshake snub during the India-Pakistan match on September 14, an incident that stirred a heated debate over sportsmanship and cricket’s Spirit of the Game. Despite PCB’s strong objections, the ICC cleared Pycroft of any wrongdoing, asserting that he had not breached any match protocols.

An ICC insider told India Today that Pycroft’s apology was limited to a miscommunication and did not extend to the handshake incident initiated by Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. The board’s initial statement had fueled speculation over the nature of the apology, but PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi clarified that the matter was resolved without any official censure against Pycroft.

Pakistan Reverses Boycott Threat, Plays Against UAE

Hours before the crucial toss, Pakistan rescinded its boycott threat and faced the UAE in a delayed match that could determine their Super Four qualification. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha lost the toss, but the team’s participation ensured that the tournament remained competitive.

Naqvi, addressing a press conference in Lahore alongside former PCB chiefs Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi, explained, “This crisis has been ongoing since the match against India. We had objections regarding Pycroft’s conduct, which was resolved after he apologised for the miscommunication at the toss.”

Had Pakistan followed through with their boycott, they would have been eliminated from the Asia Cup, giving UAE an easier path alongside India to the Super Four stage. With the win against UAE, Pakistan is slated to meet India again on September 21 in Dubai, setting up another high-stakes encounter.

The Controversy: Handshake Snub and Miscommunication

The initial friction arose when the captains of India and Pakistan skipped the customary handshake during their match in Dubai. According to PCB sources, Pycroft advised the captains to avoid the handshake after learning of Suryakumar Yadav’s intent to forgo the gesture. Suryakumar defended India’s conduct, dedicating the victory to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces, a statement that intensified cross-border tensions.

The incident escalated further when former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf made a derogatory remark about the Indian captain on live television, later offering a confusing explanation. Legendary Indian bowler Madan Lal criticized Yousuf, calling his slur a reflection on Pakistan’s sporting character.

ICC Stands Firm on Match Officials

The ICC reiterated that appointment of match referees is their prerogative, and member boards cannot influence such decisions. While PCB initially requested an investigation into Pycroft’s actions, the ICC confirmed that no formal inquiry was necessary. The governing body remains open to examining evidence if PCB provides further substantiation of any Code of Conduct violations.