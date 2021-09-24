हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India women vs Australia women

'No-ball or fair delivery': Twitter divided as India go down against Australia in thriller

With this win, hosts Australia have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The final delivery by Jhulan Goswami was called a no-ball. (Twitter)

The second ODI between India and Australia saw a dramatic finish as batter Beth Mooney and Nicola Carey scored 14 runs in the final over bowled by Jhulan Goswami to win the contest by five wickets. With this win, hosts Australia have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. 

What made the contest more interesting was the decision by the third-umpire in the final delivery of the 50th over as India jumped into celebration mode, believing they broke Australia's 25-match winning streak. 

With three required in the final delivery, Goswami aimed for a yorker to wrap up the proceedings, but failed to perfect the execution as it ended up as a full-toss. However, Carey failed to get the desired connection as the balled popped up in the air and was collected by the fielder at mid-wicket.

Just when the Indian players burst into celebration, the on-field umpires called for a height check, following which the third-umpire ruled the delivery as no-ball. Soon after the decision many debated it was not above the waist as Carey bent forward to strike the ball, while others backed the decision. Here are a few reactions: 

India captain Mithali Raj also spoke about the incident during the post-match presentation ceremony and said: "For me it was quite a nervous last ball because anything could have happened, we didn't expect a no-ball but it's part of the game and we were all on the edge of our seat."  

India women vs Australia women
