No BCCI deal, not planning to join politics: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is set to take charge as BCCI president, on Tuesday said that he is not planning to join politics. Talking to media, Ganguly said that there were similar rumours when he met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but he did not join her party. The former skipper added that he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the first time on Sunday and but he has no plan to join politics.

"I met Amit Shah for the first time ever, neither did I ask a question on BCCI, whether I was going to get a post or not, nor any discussion of "you will only get this, if you agree to that" happened, there is no political development," Ganguly said.

Ganguly also said that the headquarters of Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) will remain in Mumbai because all officer bearers and set up of BCCI are currently in Mumbai. "BCCI headquarters will remain in Mumbai. All office bearers and set up in Mumbai. It is more organised there. It will be a mix and match," he noted.

Talking about Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, Ganguly said that Saha must score many more runs in order to remain in the Test team as only wicketkeeping will not help him much.

Replying to a query about political influence in BCCI, Ganguly said that the assumption that someone’s son cannot be a good administrator is not right and this is not fair. Ganguly also said that cricketers are now becoming administrator because there is a supreme court order which says that MLA/MP’s son cannot be administrators.