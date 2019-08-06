No change in status of Jammu and Kashmir Ranji team

A day after the proposal to make Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory and have Ladakh as a separate Union Territory, Committee of Administrators (COA) Chief Vinod Rai said that there won't be any change in the status of the J&K Ranji cricket team.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill proposes to make Jammu and Kashmir a UT with legislature while Ladakh as a separate UT without legislature. There were many who pondered about the future status of the cricket team that represented Jammu and Kashmir but Rai cleared the air on Tuesday. "Jammu and Kashmir will continue to play as Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will be a part of J&K," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team is not a power performer in Ranji but has shown a lot of promise from time to time. It is run by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association with players from across Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh available for selection. Pervez Rasool is the only cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to have played international cricket.

After Monday's developments in Parliament, there were many cricket lovers who wondered if Ladakh would now get a team of its own but Rai has shot down any such ideas for the time being.