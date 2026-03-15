'No country bigger than...': ICC Chairman Jay Shah breaks silence on Mohsin Naqvi's Pakistan T20 WC 2026 pullout threat

ICC Chairman Jay Shah has finally addressed the diplomatic turmoil that nearly derailed the T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking for the first time since the tournament’s conclusion, Shah asserted the governing body's supremacy following a high stakes standoff involving Bangladesh and Pakistan. The controversy began when Bangladesh was removed from the event after refusing to travel to India, leading Pakistan to threaten a total boycott in solidarity.

The Pre-Tournament Standoff

The crisis reached a peak when Pakistan initially alleged that the ICC was being "unfair" to Bangladesh and threatened to pull out of the 20 team tournament entirely. This was followed by a secondary threat to participate but boycott the marquee group stage match against India in Colombo.

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The tension only eased after the ICC confirmed that Bangladesh would face no sanctions for their absence and would instead be granted hosting rights for a future event, likely the next U19 World Cup. Following this compromise, Scotland was brought in as the replacement for Bangladesh in Group C.

Shah Asserts ICC Dominance

During a recent awards ceremony, Jay Shah delivered a blunt assessment of the situation, emphasizing that the collective organization outweighs any individual member nation.

"This ICC World Cup was very important because there was a lot of chatter before the start of the tournament about whether certain teams would participate and how the World Cup would go ahead. As ICC chairman, I can say that no team is bigger than the organisation and no single team makes an organisation. An organisation is a combination of all teams," Shah stated.

Record-Breaking Success and Associate Growth

Despite the early drama, the tournament proved to be a commercial and competitive triumph. Shah highlighted the massive viewership numbers, noting that 7.2 million concurrent viewers were recorded for the first time in cricket history. He also praised the performance of associate nations who challenged established full members.

"The World Cup has shattered all viewership records. For the first time in history, we recorded 7.2 million concurrent viewers. All records were broken in overall viewership. If you see, the USA gave India a hard time, the Netherlands troubled Pakistan, Zimbabwe beat Australia, and Nepal gave England a scare. I congratulate all the associate teams; they have done very well against the full members," he remarked.

Future Planning and Olympic Ambitions

Shah, who transitioned from BCCI secretary to ICC chairman, also issued a forward looking directive to India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav. He urged them to remain focused on long term goals, specifically the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I have a message for Surya and Gautam Bhai: slipping from the top to the bottom takes only months, while climbing from the bottom to the top takes years. Keep working hard and keep winning awards. When I was on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), I had planned till the 2028 Olympics. Now I am in the ICC, and others are in charge at the BCCI. All of you should prepare for 2030, 2031 and even 2036,” Shah concluded.

Contextual Impact

The tournament's success, ending in India's title defense, has solidified Shah's position within the ICC. However, the "pull out" row has left lasting questions about the scheduling of future events in the subcontinent. As the board prepares for the 2028 Olympic cycle, the balance of power between member nations and the central organization remains a focal point of Shah’s administration.