No Cricket At Cost Of National Dignity: Bangladesh Draw Red Line On T20 World Cup 2026 Participation In India

Bangladesh have drawn a clear line ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The national team will not play in India if it compromises national dignity or player security. The stance has hardened after pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from Kolkata Knight Riders, a move that has triggered political, administrative and diplomatic ripples across South Asian cricket. The Bangladesh Sports Ministry and the Bangladesh Cricket Board have jointly reiterated that cricket cannot come at the cost of safety, respect or sovereignty. While Bangladesh remain eager to compete, officials insist venue relocation is non-negotiable under the current climate.

Bangladesh Sports Ministry: dignity over participation

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sports advisor Asif Nazrul set the tone after a high-level meeting in Dhaka. He confirmed Bangladesh want to play the T20 World Cup, but not under conditions that risk humiliation or endanger players, journalists and supporters.

Nazrul revealed the BCB has already received a response from the ICC, but believes the global body has underestimated the seriousness of the security concerns facing Bangladeshi personnel in India. According to him, the issue has moved beyond sport into a question of national honour.

Mustafizur Rahman episode fuels crisis

The flashpoint remains Mustafizur Rahman’s removal from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad following a BCCI directive. In Bangladesh, the decision is being viewed as a public signal that security assurances could not be guaranteed even for an elite international cricketer. That development has deeply unsettled the Bangladeshi cricket fraternity. Officials argue that if an IPL franchise was advised to release a Bangladeshi player on security grounds, it raises unavoidable questions about hosting an entire national team, along with fans and media, during a global tournament.

BCB seeks hybrid model, eyes Sri Lanka option

BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul confirmed that the board will send another formal letter to the ICC, reiterating Bangladesh’s request to shift their league-stage matches out of India. Sri Lanka has emerged as the preferred alternative, with Bangladesh pointing to precedent hybrid models used in recent ICC events.

Bulbul stressed that government clearance is mandatory for overseas tours involving security risks. He added that the board’s responsibility extends beyond players to journalists, sponsors and traveling supporters.

ICC response awaited amid scheduling pressure

Sources indicate the ICC has conveyed that the current schedule will remain unchanged, with warnings of possible forfeiture if Bangladesh refuse to play. However, the BCB has publicly denied receiving any official ultimatum and has dismissed such reports as speculative.

For Bangladesh, the dispute is not about points or penalties. Officials maintain that security guarantees must be credible and comprehensive before any decision is made.

Bangladesh bans IPL broadcast in strong signal

In a significant escalation, the Bangladesh government has imposed an indefinite ban on IPL broadcasts and promotions. Authorities said the move was taken in public interest following the Mustafizur Rahman controversy.

The ban underscores the depth of frustration in Dhaka and signals that cricketing relations could remain strained unless concerns are addressed at the highest level.