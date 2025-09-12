No Cricket Without Peace? Harbhajan Singh Sets Bold Condition for India-Pakistan Showdown

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The cricketing world is abuzz as India and Pakistan gear up for a high-voltage clash in Dubai, their first encounter since Operation Sindoor. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who recently boycotted the Legends match against Pakistan, has voiced a strong opinion: cricket between the two nations should only resume once bilateral relations improve.

Harbhajan Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Cricket

Speaking at a Society magazine event in Dubai, Harbhajan emphasized that political and diplomatic tensions must take precedence over sport. “India-Pakistan matches always come into the limelight, but after Operation Sindoor, everyone said there should be no cricket and no business,” he remarked.

The legendary off-spinner, who was part of the World Championship of Legends, revealed that he abstained from the match against Pakistan. Harbhajan stated, “Everyone has their own way of thinking and understanding, but I feel that until relations between the two countries improve, cricket and business should not take place either.”

This stance aligns with the Indian government’s post-Pahalgam attack policy, which suspended bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan, while still allowing encounters in multilateral tournaments such as the Asia Cup 2025.

India-Pakistan: A Clash of Cricket Titans

The upcoming Asia Cup T20 clash in Dubai is more than just a cricket match—it is a continuation of one of the sport’s most intense rivalries. Captains Suryakumar Yadav (India) and Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan) have both promised that neither side will hold back when they meet on the field.

Harbhajan also highlighted the resilience of the Indian cricket team, which has quickly adapted following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from T20 cricket. “If there is any team that can beat the Indian team, it is the Indian team itself—it is such a strong side. Even if Virat and Rohit are gone, the team is completely ready,” he said.

The spinner also pointed out the advantage of playing in Dubai, noting that the conditions resemble a home turf scenario. He stressed the crucial role spinners will play in the upcoming match, adding, “I hope the team brings the cup back.”

Harbhajan’s Broader Message Beyond Cricket

Beyond the cricket pitch, Harbhajan urged fans and citizens to extend support to flood-affected areas in Punjab. “Punjabi people have this spirit of standing up for anyone in trouble, not just their own people. Today, Punjab is facing a disaster; many people and farms have been affected. Your support is important, in any form,” he said.

This appeal reflects the spinner’s deep connection with his roots and underlines the role of athletes in advocating for social causes beyond sport.

Expert Take: Why Harbhajan’s Comments Matter

Harbhajan Singh’s remarks carry weight due to his stature as a former India off-spinner with decades of international experience. His call to prioritize diplomacy over sport resonates strongly in the cricketing community, especially in the context of the Asia Cup 2025, which is attracting global attention.

For fans and analysts alike, the India-Pakistan rivalry has always been more than cricket—it is a blend of national pride, history, and competitive spirit. Harbhajan’s condition may influence discussions around future bilateral series, reminding stakeholders that cricket cannot exist in isolation from political realities.