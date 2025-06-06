‘No Extra Pressure Without Rohit & Virat’: Shubman Gill Addresses In Press Conference As India Leave For England tour

Following the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India is set to tour England with a new Test captain at the helm. The team now enters a transitional phase and may face significant challenges in the demanding English conditions. In a pre-tour press conference, head coach Gautam Gambhir and newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill addressed questions about their first overseas assignment in their respective roles, expressing confidence and outlining their vision for the upcoming Test series.

At the pre-departure press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, the first question posed to newly appointed India Test captain Shubman Gill was whether he felt any added pressure, especially with this being his maiden tour as captain and the team missing two stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

However, Gill handled it calmly and confidently.

“There’s always pressure when you play a match or start a tour,” he said. “But there’s no extra pressure because of the captaincy. Of course, Rohit and Virat are very experienced players, and it’s difficult to fill that void. But our team has plenty of experience too; we’ve played a lot of matches together. Our batting and bowling units are strong, and everyone is used to dealing with pressure.”

The tour begins with the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20, marking a new chapter in Indian cricket with Gill at the helm.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, too, was candid when asked if he felt the heat heading into this high-stakes tour.

“I’m always under pressure,” he admitted. “Whether we win or lose, the pressure never goes away. I felt it after the Australia tour, and even after winning the Champions Trophy. As a coach, you're always chasing results, that doesn’t change.”

Gambhir added that the squad is eager and motivated, even if many players are visiting England for the first time in their new roles.

“They’re excited. They want to prove themselves, and that hunger is the most important thing on a tour like this.”

India's fixtures on the England tour:

1st Test, June 20–24 - Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test, July 2–6 - Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test, July 10–14 - Lord's, London

4th Test, July 23–27 - Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test, July 31 – August 4 - The Oval, London