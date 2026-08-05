/No Freedom under Gambhir? Mohammed Shami drops truth bomb on India head coach debate

Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has opened up regarding his personal coaching preferences throughout his distinguished international career, selecting former head coach Ravi Shastri as his favorite leader over current head coach Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid, and Anil Kumble. Speaking in an interview with Times Now Navbharat, the Bengal speedster explained that the tactical liberty and bowling aggression fostered during Shastri's tenure stood out as the defining factor in his decision.
Shami, who has remained absent from national squad selections across Tests, One Day Internationals, and T20 Internationals in recent months, clarified that his decision was not a slight against Gambhir, noting that he has simply not featured in enough matches under Gambhir's leadership to draw a direct comparison.
Decoding the Decision: Freedom to Express Aggression
Reflecting on the distinct management styles of the four head coaches he has worked alongside or observed during his time with the national team, Shami highlighted Shastri's unique ability to instill competitive fire in the playing eleven.
"It’s a bit difficult to compare… I haven’t played much under Gauti bhai. I’ve spent a good amount of time with Rahul bhai and Anil bhai. But if I have to choose one out of these four, I would choose Ravi bhai. Because of that freedom… that aggression you see in a player when they go out to fight and play a match, you can see that from the outside (with his coaching)," Shami stated.
During Shastri's tenure alongside former captain Virat Kohli, the Indian fast bowling unit transformed into one of the most lethal pace attacks in world cricket, securing historic back to back Test series victories in Australia and establishing dominant red ball campaigns across England and South Africa.
Career Standing and Duleep Trophy 2026 Inclusion
The 35 year old fast bowler boasts a formidable international record, having captured 229 wickets in Test matches and 206 wickets in One Day Internationals. Shami last represented India on the international stage during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.
Despite proving his fitness and rhythm over recent months, national selectors have continually overlooked the experienced pacer for senior international tours. However, Shami will return to competitive red ball action later this month after securing a spot in the East Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2026 tournament.
IPL 2026 Campaign with Lucknow Super Giants
During the 2026 Indian Premier League season, Shami featured for Lucknow Super Giants after being acquired for Rs 10 crore in a high profile trade deal from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Across 13 appearances for the Lucknow franchise, the veteran speedster claimed 12 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 9.85 and a bowling average of 32.83. His standout bowling performance of the season arrived against his former franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he returned precise figures of 2 for 9 in a league encounter.
Duleep Trophy
Shami's last chances relies on performing exceptional in the domestic circuit and send a clear message to selectors for his comeback. The veteran pacer has been named in the East Zone squad for the 2026–27 Duleep Trophy season.
East Zone Squad
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shikhar Mohan, Anukul Roy, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vc), Denish Das, Abhijit Sarkar.
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