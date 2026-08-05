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No Freedom under Gambhir? Mohammed Shami drops truth bomb on India head coach debate

Shami, who has remained absent from national squad selections across Tests, One Day Internationals, and T20 Internationals in recent months, clarified that his decision was not a slight against Gambhir.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 07:17 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 07:17 AM IST
No Freedom under Gambhir? Mohammed Shami drops truth bomb on India head coach debate
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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No Freedom under Gambhir? Mohammed Shami drops truth bomb on India head coach debate
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