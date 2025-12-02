No Glenn Maxwell In IPL 2026 As Steve Smith Registers At Rs 2 Cr: 1,355 Players Enter High-Stakes Mini Auction

The countdown to the IPL 2026 mini-auction has begun, and the early headlines are already rewriting the script for the upcoming season. In a major talking point, Glenn Maxwell will not feature in IPL 2026, marking a rare absence of one of the league’s most flamboyant entertainers. At the same time, Steve Smith has entered the auction at a base price of ₹2 crore, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to a talent-heavy pool featuring 1,355 registered players. Scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, the one-day auction promises fierce bidding wars, strategic gambles, and a long list of comeback stories — all underscored by the surprise exclusion of Maxwell.

Maxwell’s Absence Leaves Franchises Reassessing Strategy

The omission of Glenn Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings after IPL 2025, is arguably the biggest shock. Despite being an IPL stalwart with match-winning credentials, Maxwell decided not to register, a move that will force teams to rethink their middle-order and all-rounder combinations.

At 37 and recovering from a fractured finger, his non-participation may signal the winding down of his IPL chapter, creating opportunities for younger all-rounders to step into the spotlight.

Steve Smith Declares Intent With ₹2 Cr Base Price

In contrast, Steve Smith’s auction registration has generated considerable buzz among franchises seeking a seasoned top-order anchor. Listed in the maximum base price bracket of ₹2 crore, Smith joins a premium group headlined by Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Anrich Nortje, Jamie Smith and Rachin Ravindra.

Although Smith’s IPL journey has had ups and downs, his leadership pedigree, technique, and composure under pressure make him a valuable asset for teams looking for stability and game-awareness.

Green, Venkatesh, Bishnoi Lead the ₹2 Crore Bracket

A total of 45 players have registered at the maximum base price, with only two Indians — Ravi Bishnoi and Venkatesh Iyer — making the category.

For Australia’s Cameron Green, the auction could be a defining moment. With KKR (₹64.3 crore purse) and CSK (₹43.4 crore) hunting for a dynamic overseas all-rounder, Green could headline the most intense bidding battle of the day.

The expansive 1,355-player list spans 14 countries, showcasing the IPL’s global magnetism — featuring stars such as Jonny Bairstow, Jamie Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana and Alzarri Joseph.

A Deep Player Pool and High Drama Ahead

With 77 total slots across franchises — including 31 overseas positions — the competition for places will be intense. Big names such as David Miller, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Gerald Coetzee, Liam Dawson and Jason Holder feature in the ₹2 crore bracket, ensuring depth across skill sets.

Meanwhile, unexpected entries like Malaysia’s Virandeep Singh reflect the IPL’s unmatched influence on emerging cricket nations.

Maxwell’s Absence, Smith’s Return: The Narrative That Will Define the Auction

The 2026 mini-auction headlines revolve around a dramatic contrast: one modern T20 giant stepping away and another stepping back into the spotlight.

Maxwell’s absence leaves a strategic void, while Steve Smith’s bold return at the highest base price promises to be one of the most closely watched storylines as teams prepare for December 16.

The stage is set. The war chests are loaded. The bidding drama is ready to explode in Abu Dhabi.