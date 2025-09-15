No Handshake, Shut Doors: India’s Bold Message After Dominant Win Over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai was expected to deliver fireworks on the field, but it was the events after the final ball that grabbed global headlines. In a dramatic departure from cricketing tradition, Team India refused the customary post-match handshake with Pakistan, closing their dressing room doors as the opposition lined up in wait. The incident, now viral on social media, has added a fiery chapter to one of sport’s most intense rivalries.

India Snub Pakistan with No Handshake

The video of Indian players walking off without handshakes has ignited debate across cricketing circles. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube led the team straight into the dressing room, leaving Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and his men stunned at the dugout entrance. Salman even walked halfway to the Indian camp, but the doors shut, sealing a message that resonated far beyond cricket.

The gesture was not spontaneous. As Suryakumar confirmed post-match:

“We took a team call. Some things are beyond sportsmanship. We dedicate this victory to our armed forces who took part in ‘Operation Sindoor’ and stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.”

His words underline the broader political and emotional backdrop to this clash. Calls for a boycott had echoed in the build-up, and India’s actions on Sunday showed cricket was being used as a platform to deliver a national statement.

A Repeat of Toss Tensions

Interestingly, this was not the first cold exchange of the day. At the toss, there had already been no handshake between the two captains, hinting at what was to follow. The decision to extend the silent boycott post-match only amplified the symbolic snub.

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson later admitted that emotions spilled over, revealing Salman Ali Agha’s absence from the presentation was a direct reaction:

“We wanted to shake hands but were disappointed the opposition didn’t. Salman not attending the presentation was cause and effect.”

India’s Spin Attack Stifles Pakistan

While off-field drama stole the headlines, India’s dominant cricketing display laid the foundation. Asked to bowl first, India’s spinners turned the screws. Kuldeep Yadav (3 wickets), Axar Patel (2 wickets), and Varun Chakaravarthy (1 wicket) dismantled Pakistan’s batting order, restricting them to a paltry 127/9 in 20 overs.

None of Pakistan’s batters found rhythm, with the middle order crumbling under sustained pressure. The performance once again highlighted India’s spin arsenal as a defining strength in Asian conditions.

Suryakumar Leads Chase with Authority

India’s reply was brisk and commanding. Young opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 31 off just 13 balls, setting the tone early. After quick wickets, skipper Suryakumar Yadav anchored the innings with an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls, finishing the game in style with a six.

India cruised to victory in just 15.5 overs, sealing a seven-wicket win with 25 balls to spare. The triumph extended India’s dominance over Pakistan in recent T20 clashes — eight out of the last nine contests have now gone in favor of the chasing side.

Symbolism Beyond the Scoreline

Cricket between India and Pakistan has always carried an undercurrent of politics, but this Asia Cup encounter magnified those emotions. By shutting their dressing room doors, India signaled that this contest was about more than just runs and wickets. It was a reminder of the wounds from recent events and a tribute to the armed forces.

For Pakistan, the snub was both humbling and frustrating. Their poor performance on the field was compounded by the cold reception off it, raising questions about their mental toughness heading into the Super Four qualification battle.