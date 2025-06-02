'No Hype, No Noise, Just Results': Why IPL’s Most Underrated Leader Shreyas Iyer Deserves Spot Among The Greats

In the IPL, where players like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are celebrated legends but Shreyas Iyer is quietly showing that he belongs in that league too. Often not given enough credit, Iyer is changing the way we look at leadership in the tournament. He has led three different teams Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and now Punjab Kings to the final, proving his smart thinking and strong leadership. He may not always be in the spotlight, but his captaincy stands out for being calm, consistent, and effective.

Shreyas Iyer The Only Captain To Lead 3 Franchises In IPL Final

With Punjab Kings storming into the IPL 2025 final, Iyer has etched his name into cricketing folklore. The only man to lead three different franchises to the IPL final Delhi Capitals (2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (2024), and now Punjab Kings (2025) his journey isn’t just historic; it’s symbolic of resilience, tactical sharpness, and sheer self-belief.

But ask around, and you’ll rarely hear his name mentioned in the breath of great IPL captains. Why?

Let’s talk facts. Iyer’s captaincy record spans seven seasons, 86 matches, and an enviable win percentage of 55.81 a figure better than several "big name" captains. Under his leadership:

- Delhi Capitals reached their first-ever final in 2020.

- KKR lifted the IPL trophy in 2024, breaking a decade-long title drought.

- PBKS, once a meme of inconsistency, reached their second-ever IPL final, after an 11-year gap.

His 603 runs in IPL 2025, at a strike rate of 175.80, aren't just impressive they are record-shattering. No IPL captain in history with over 500 runs in a season has ever maintained such a high strike rate. And yet, when greatness is discussed, Iyer often finds himself omitted from the headline.

Maybe because he doesn’t carry the swagger of Virat Kohli, the mystique of Dhoni, or the glamour of Rohit Sharma. But what he does carry is a brain sharper than most cricketing tacticians and the courage to believe in his team when no one else does.

A Tactical Mastermind

Against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, PBKS were up against history no team had ever chased down a 200+ total against MI in a playoff. And when they were 73/3, with Bumrah steaming in and over 10 runs an over needed, many would’ve hit the panic button.

He played the innings of his life: 87 not out off 41 balls, hitting five fours and eight sixes, and turning the chase into a masterclass in calculated risk. He dissected the bowling—exploiting Topley's inconsistencies, slicing yorkers from Bumrah for boundaries, and pulling off a 26-run over that broke the match open.

But more than that, he led like a man on a mission. Calm. Calculated. Cold-blooded.

Back-to-Back Finals With Two Different Teams

Only four men have ever led their teams to consecutive IPL finals: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and now Shreyas Iyer. But Iyer stands alone in doing it with two different franchises KKR in 2024 and PBKS in 2025.

He didn’t inherit world-class teams; he built them. He molded a fading Delhi unit into contenders, transformed KKR into champions amid a mentor-dominated narrative, and now revived Punjab Kings from playoff obscurity to title hopefuls.

A Leader In His Own Style

Iyer isn’t the loudest voice in the huddle. He doesn’t scream instructions. Instead, he leads through clarity, conviction, and cool-headed charisma.

When PBKS were demolished for 101 in Qualifier 1, he said:

“We have lost the battle, but not the war.”

It wasn’t bravado. It was belief. Two nights later, he delivered on that promise.

This is a man who’s won the Champions Trophy with India, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with Mumbai, and the IPL with KKR all in under 12 months. What more does a leader need to prove?

The Robin Uthappa Stamp

After PBKS’ comeback win over MI, former India star Robin Uthappa tweeted:

“Iyer will captain India in multiple formats!! He has to!! He’s that good.”

A bold claim. But one that resonates louder with every game Iyer plays.

Why Is Shreyas Iyer Still Underrated?

The IPL often glorifies narratives more than numbers. Iyer, for much of his journey, has played second fiddle to megastar mentors, to larger-than-life owners, to louder teammates. Even during KKR’s 2024 triumph, Gautam Gambhir got more limelight than Shreyas Iyer. In Delhi, Rishabh Pant was the face. In PBKS, the focus was on the record-breaking auction. But maybe that’s where Iyer’s strength lies in being underestimated.

Underrated, Not For Long

The Shreyas Iyer we’re witnessing today isn’t just a batter in form. He’s a leader redefining consistency, a captain willing to stand tall in moments of chaos, and a cricketer carving his name where few have dared. If Punjab Kings lift the IPL 2025 trophy, it won’t just be a franchise’s redemption arc it will be a definitive coronation of Shreyas Iyer as the most underrated, and perhaps one of the greatest, IPL captains of all time. Because sometimes, greatness doesn’t need to roar. Sometimes, it just smiles, steadies the chase, and finishes unbeaten on 87.