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No Impact Player in IPL 2027? BCCI seeks franchises' views on contentious 12th-player rule

The Impact Player rule, introduced in 2023, allows teams to substitute one player from a pre-decided list of five substitutes at any stage of the game. It has been polarising and contributed to astronomical run rates and a surge in 200-plus and 250-plus totals, leading many analysts and bowlers to express concern over the bat-vs-ball balance in T20 cricket.   

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 12:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
No Impact Player in IPL 2027? BCCI seeks franchises' views on contentious 12th-player rule
Image Credit: IPL/BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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