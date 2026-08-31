/No Impact Player in IPL 2027? BCCI seeks franchises' views on contentious 12th-player rule

The future of the contentious Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is once again on the table as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally reached out to all 10 franchises to gather their feedback on the regulation ahead of the IPL 2027 season.
The BCCI has set August 31 as the deadline for teams to consult their cricket operations departments and submit their views on several operational issues, with the Impact Player rule being a key topic of discussion.
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According to a Cricbuzz report, the outreach from BCCI follows commitments made during the IPL Captains' Meeting earlier in the season, where team leaders agreed that a formal post-tournament review was necessary.
In an official communique sent to the teams, the BCCI stated:
"As discussed in the IPL 2026 Captains’ Meeting, it was agreed that feedback would be collected from all franchises at the conclusion of the tournament on key cricket operations matters. Accordingly, we request you to discuss the following areas with your Cricket Operations teams and share your consolidated feedback with us," the BCCI/IPL mail notes, as per Cricbuzz.
"Kindly ensure that your feedback reaches us by 31 August. This will help us compile inputs from all franchises and take forward the necessary review and action points ahead of the next season. We look forward to your response within the stipulated timeline," the communique further states.
While the review covers broader topics - including Playing Conditions, Umpiring, Practice Facilities, and the Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) - the 12th-player substitution mechanism remains the primary point of contention.
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Why Impact Player Rule Is Under Fire
The Impact Player rule, introduced in 2023, allows teams to substitute one player from a pre-decided list of five substitutes at any stage of the game. Unlike standard substitute fielders, the Impact Player is permitted to bowl their full quota of overs and bat at any position.
While the rule was designed to introduce tactical depth and ensure entertainment value, it has drawn sharp polarization across the cricketing fraternity:
Diminishing Role of Genuine All-Rounders: Several senior Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have publicly questioned the rule, noting that it discourages teams from fielding and developing genuine all-rounders since they can effectively play an extra specialist batter and bowler.
Severe Tilt Towards Batting: The rule has contributed to astronomical run rates and a surge in 200-plus and 250-plus totals, leading many analysts and bowlers to express concern over the bat-vs-ball balance in T20 cricket.
Squad Construction & Tactics: Supporters argue that the rule helps top orders against early collapses, deepens batting lineups, and provides domestic specialist players with playing opportunities they might not otherwise receive.
What Lies Ahead For IPL 2027?
While the rule was originally expected to remain in place through the 2027 broadcast cycle, the BCCI's proactive step to poll franchises suggests the board is willing to reconsider or tweak the regulation if teams present a united consensus against it.
No definitive decision has been finalized yet. Once the BCCI compiles the submissions from all 10 teams, the IPL Governing Council will evaluate whether to retain the rule as-is, introduce modifications, or scrap the provision entirely ahead of the IPL 2027 player retention windows and mini-auction.
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