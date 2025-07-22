Cricket is set to make a historic return to the Olympic stage at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, marking its comeback after a staggering 128-year absence. Yet, amid the celebrations, a stark reality is beginning to dawn upon cricket fans: an India vs Pakistan clash at LA28 seems highly unlikely.

According to a Forbes report, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering a regional qualification model that would allow only one Asian team direct entry into the Olympics. With the USA securing an automatic berth as hosts, just five spots remain for men’s T20 cricket—and the format might end up denying fans one of the sport’s most intense rivalries.

Qualification Model Raises Eyebrows: Only One Asian Team Will Qualify

The proposed model allocates one automatic spot each to the top-ranked team from Asia, Europe, Oceania, and Africa, with the sixth and final place to be decided via a global qualifying tournament. If adopted, only the top-ranked Asian team—currently India—would earn direct qualification. This leaves Pakistan and other Asian contenders fighting for a single berth in a high-stakes qualifier.

While the Indian men’s team currently tops the T20I rankings in Asia, any slip-up or scheduling conflict before the final cutoff could open the door for Pakistan or Sri Lanka. In a worst-case scenario, neither India nor Pakistan may make it to LA28—a devastating prospect for fans worldwide.

Stakeholders Clash Over Fairness and Development

The debate has split cricket's decision-makers. Zimbabwe Cricket chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani, who is also part of the ICC Olympic working group, has called for a more inclusive model.

“We should really make the most of cricket being in the Olympics and have qualifying tournaments instead of rankings, which don’t make sense in terms of trying to develop the sport,” Mukuhlani told Forbes.

His views are echoed by several associate nations who argue that rankings favor full-member countries and stifle opportunities for emerging cricketing nations. Sumod Damodar, one of the three associate representatives on the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee, emphasized the need for cost-effective yet inclusive solutions.

“We don’t want to be in situations where every four years we are begging for inclusion,” he said, alluding to the long-term Olympic ambitions for cricket beyond 2028.

USA Cricket Under Scrutiny Ahead of Their Olympic Debut

As the host nation, USA is guaranteed participation, but their cricket board finds itself under a cloud. Amid governance issues and an ICC ultimatum for the board to resign, USA Cricket has been given a three-month window to resolve internal problems. Failure to do so could threaten their Olympic campaign and put the ICC’s LA28 plans in jeopardy.

Despite these hurdles, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass remains optimistic, celebrating the success of the PlayLA initiative, which has enrolled over one million participants.

“We are already delivering the Olympic legacy,” said Bass. “When the world comes here for these Games, we will highlight every neighborhood.”

Venue and Schedule Confirmed

The cricket matches at the LA 2028 Olympics will be played at a temporary stadium in Pomona, located 50 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The T20 competitions will begin on July 12, 2028, two days before the official Olympic opening ceremony, with medal matches scheduled for July 20 and 29.

Notably, women’s cricket qualification will be tied to performances in the T20 World Cup, but uncertainty looms over how the USA women’s team will qualify.