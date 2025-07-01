No Jasprit Bumrah For 2nd Test? India Likely To Bring In 2 Spinners For Must-Win Edgbaston Clash Against England

IND vs ENG: India’s preparation for the second Test against England at Edgbaston has sparked speculation over several key changes to the playing XI. With the match scheduled to begin on July 2, the training session on Monday gave the clearest signs yet that a reshuffled team is in the works most notably in the bowling department.

Bumrah Likely to Be Rested

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled a marathon 43.4 overs in the first Test at Headingley, is almost certain to miss the second Test as the management looks to manage his workload.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that a decision would be taken within 24 hours but hinted heavily at Bumrah’s absence. At training, Bumrah barely bowled only a few deliveries at the end of the session suggesting that India are looking ahead to keep him fresh for the third Test at Lord’s.

Third Seamer Dilemma: Arshdeep or Akash Deep?

With Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna likely to retain their spots after decent outings in Leeds, India must choose between left-armer Arshdeep Singh and right-arm seamer Akash Deep for the third pace option.

Arshdeep offers a left-arm angle that can trouble England’s right-heavy top order, while Akash Deep impressed with his seam movement during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year but is still hunting for consistent rewards.

Nitish Reddy Set to Replace Shardul Thakur

One of the clearest signs of change is the expected exclusion of Shardul Thakur. The all-rounder had a quiet first Test bowling only 16 overs and scoring a combined five runs and is set to be replaced by Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Reddy’s dual skills with bat and ball, along with sharp fielding, provide better balance and energy to the XI, especially in light of India’s fielding lapses in the first match.

Two Spinners on the Cards

India’s decision to go with just one spinner in the first Test backfired, particularly in the second innings. With the pitch at Edgbaston expected to assist turn later in the game and hot weather prevailing, India may opt for two spinners in Birmingham.

Ravindra Jadeja, if fully fit, will return to the XI, while the second spin option will likely be between Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar. Kuldeep’s wrist spin offers an attacking option, while Sundar brings off-spin along with solid lower-order batting. There's even a possibility that both Jadeja and Sundar play as spin-bowling all-rounders.

No Yashasvi Jaiswal In Slip Cordon

After four dropped catches at Headingley several at gully India are reworking their slip cordon. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who struggled in the position, was removed from catching drills. In his place, Monday's session saw Karun Nair at first slip, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill at second and third, and a rotation between Reddy and Sai Sudharsan at fourth slip and gully.

Must-Win Match for India

India trail the five-match series 0-1 after a five-wicket defeat in Leeds. With England naming an unchanged XI for the second Test, India need both tactical changes and stronger execution to level the series. Coach Ryan ten Doeschate summed it up best: the selection tweaks will mean little unless India correct their fielding and seize key moments better in Birmingham.