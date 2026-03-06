No Bumrah, No Pandya! Only This Indian makes ICC T20 WC 2026 Player of the Tournament shortlist – Full nominees out, One Pakistani included too

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 approaches its grand finale in Ahmedabad, the governing body has unveiled the shortlist for the prestigious Player of the Tournament award. The list features a mix of explosive batters, versatile all-rounders, and clinical bowlers who have dominated the group stages and knockouts.

Sanju Samson (India)

Stats: 4 matches, 232 runs, 77.33 average, 201.73 strike rate

Sanju Samson has emerged as India’s primary match-winner during the business end of the tournament. With back-to-back Player of the Match awards, Samson’s form has been astronomical. He struck a vital unbeaten 97 against the West Indies to secure a semi-final berth and followed it up with a blistering 89 off 42 balls in the semi-final victory over England. His ability to maintain a strike rate above 200 has been the backbone of India’s record-breaking totals.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Stats: 7 matches, 383 runs, 76.60 average, 160.25 strike rate

Despite Pakistan’s early exit, Sahibzada Farhan etched his name into the history books by recording the most runs ever scored in a single edition of a Men’s T20 World Cup. He became the first player to smash two centuries in a single tournament, reaching the milestone against Namibia and Sri Lanka. His technical brilliance at the top of the order provided a rare silver lining for the Pakistani campaign.

Will Jacks (England)

Stats: 8 matches, 226 runs, 9 wickets

England’s versatile all-rounder earned four Player of the Match honors during their run to the semi-finals. Jacks excelled as a finisher, striking at 176.56, and proved his worth as a specialist off-spinner. His best outing included an unbeaten 53 off 22 balls against Italy and a match-winning 3 for 22 with the ball against Sri Lanka.

Tim Seifert (New Zealand)

Stats: 8 matches, 274 runs, 45.66 average, 161.17 strike rate

Seifert has been the engine room for the Black Caps. His consistency at the top of the order, highlighted by a crucial 58 in the semi-final win over South Africa, has been instrumental. Alongside Finn Allen, he helped New Zealand dismantle the Proteas' bowling attack to book their place in the final.

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

Stats: 7 matches, 12 wickets, 7.19 economy

Ngidi led the Proteas' pace attack with exceptional consistency. He opened the tournament with a four-wicket haul against Canada and was pivotal in the double Super Over thriller against Afghanistan. Even in the loss to India, his discipline was evident as he conceded only 15 runs in his four-over quota.

Aiden Markram (South Africa)

Stats: 8 matches, 286 runs, 1 wicket

The South African captain led from the front with three half-centuries. His unbeaten 86 against New Zealand and another unbeaten 86 against the West Indies were masterclasses in run-chasing. While he only took one wicket, it was the prized scalp of Ishan Kishan during South Africa's dominant 76-run win over India earlier in the tournament.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

Stats: 8 matches, 11 wickets, 128 runs

Ravindra’s left-arm spin has been a revelation, providing New Zealand with crucial breakthroughs. His standout performance came against Sri Lanka, where he scored 32 runs and claimed 4 for 27 to restrict the co-hosts. He followed this with a disciplined 3 for 19 against England.

Shadley van Schalkwyk (USA)

Stats: 4 matches, 13 wickets, 6.80 economy

Representing the tournament's biggest surprise package, the American pacer remains tied at the top of the wicket-taking charts despite the USA’s early exit. Van Schalkwyk stunned India with a four-wicket haul on February 7 and repeated the feat with 4 for 25 against Pakistan, proving that the Associate nations could compete with the world's best.