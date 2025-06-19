No Kohli, No Rohit? India Still Dangerous, Says England’s Brydon Carse

As India prepares to take on England in a much-anticipated five-match Test series, fast bowler Brydon Carse has acknowledged the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as a major blow to the Indian team. However, he believes that the visitors still possess enough firepower to put up a strong fight.

Kohli and Rohit Will Be Missed, Says Carse

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of India’s most experienced Test cricketers, announced their retirement from the longest format in May 2025, just ahead of the squad announcement for the England tour. Their absence leaves a significant void in the Indian top order.

Speaking to reporters Carse said:“Look, obviously, you know, Virat and Sharma are massive losses for their batting line-up. They've been experienced players over a number of years and, you know, world-class batters.”

India Still A Strong Side Despite Big Departures

Despite the retirement of the two stalwarts, Carse expects India to pose a serious challenge. He praised the depth of Indian cricket and the emergence of young talent ready to step up on the big stage.

“But the depth that Indian cricket has and the quality of players coming through, you know, they will, without a doubt, put up a very strong 11,” Carse added. “We're ready for whatever challenge that brings.”

England Eyeing to Exploit Inexperience

Carse, who is set to make his first Test appearance on English soil, hinted that England’s strategy will involve targeting any signs of inexperience in the Indian lineup. He emphasized the importance of early breakthroughs and sticking to their bowling plans.

“I think any batter that you're bowling at, with a new ball or their first 20 balls, is susceptible to getting out,” Carse explained. “So, whenever we have an opportunity at any of their top-order batters, we'll have plans and processes in place to obviously knock them over as quick as we can.”

The first Test is scheduled to begin on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. England have announced a strong XI, blending experience and fresh faces for the opening match of the series:

England Playing XI for 1st Test vs India

- Zak Crawley

- Ben Duckett

- Ollie Pope

- Joe Root

- Harry Brook

- Ben Stokes (Captain)

- Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper)

- Chris Woakes

- Brydon Carse

- Josh Tongue

- Shoaib Bashir

With India likely to field a youthful but promising side, and England keen to exploit early weaknesses, the first Test promises to be a fiery contest between two proud cricketing nations.