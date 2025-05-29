No Marco Jansen, Yuzi Chahal Injured: Check Punjab Kings Predicted XI For Qualifier 1 Against RCB

PBKS vs RCB: Shreyas Iyer's, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The high-voltage clash will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur.

PBKS had a dream outing in their previous fixture, swatting aside five-time champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. After a clinical collective effort by the bowlers, the PBKS batters, especially Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis, stepped up to the occasion, ensuring an emphatic victory for their team.

However, with Marco Jansen leaving the camp to fulfill national commitments and injury threat looming over Yuzvendra Chahal, let's analyse and find out what combination the Kings might prefer against RCB tonight.

PBKS Playing XI In Last Match Vs MI

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Impact player: Prabhsimran Singh for Vyshak Vijaykumar

Expected Changes In PBKS Playing XI

Azmatullah Omarzai will likely replace Marco Jansen

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen has been one of the best for Punjab Kings this season. Besides scalping 16 wickets with his left-arm pace bowling, Jansen has also struck 75 runs, including some quick-fire cameos.

However, the fast bowler has departed for South Africa to join his Proteas teammates and prepare for the World Test Championship final against Australia. Thus, Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai is expected to fill his void in the PBKS XI for this match.

In five matches for the Kings, Omarzai has scalped five wickets and scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 140.74.

Toss-Up Between Chahal And Vijaykumar

Punjab Kings' frontline spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has missed two successive matches due to a suspected wrist injury. Before getting injured, Chahal showcased sublime form, scalping 14 wickets in eleven matches.

Thus, if he is fit, Chahal could replace Vyshak Vijaykumar, with the latter having a topsy-turvy season. In three innings, the right-arm pacer has managed only two wickets at a mediocre economy of 12.10.

Jamieson Or Bartlett; Whom Will PBKS Choose?

Kyle Jamieson had a forgettable outing on his maiden IPL 2025 appearance, going wicketless for 42 runs in his four-over spell. However, as PBKS won that match, they might still persist with the New Zealand pacer, considering his alternative Xavier Bartlett hasn't been phenomenal either (2 wickets in 4 matches, economy- 9.60).

PBKS Vs RCB: Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak Vijaykumar/ Prabhsimran Singh

Impact player: Prabhsimran Singh/ Vyshak Vijaykumar