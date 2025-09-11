“No Match is a Warm-Up”: Shivam Dube on India’s Ruthless Victory Against UAE Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

India began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a dominant performance, dismantling the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a clinical display of bowling and power-hitting. All-rounder Shivam Dube emerged as the star, taking three crucial wickets, while opener Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill powered India to a record-breaking chase in just 4.3 overs.

Dube’s Match-Winning Spell Sets the Tone

Shivam Dube’s 3/4 spell, complemented by Kuldeep Yadav’s devastating 4/7, reduced UAE to a paltry 57 runs in 13.1 overs. Only openers Alishan Sharafu (22) and Muhammed Waseem (19) managed to reach double digits. Dube’s disciplined bowling, honed under the guidance of bowling coach Morne Morkel, included perfectly executed slower balls and sharp variations in pace, giving India an early edge.

Speaking post-match, Dube credited captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir for their confidence in him. “Captain and coach had told me I would get to bowl, and I had their confidence. My preparations with the bowling coach paid off today,” Dube said, highlighting the synergy between leadership and player readiness.

Clinical Chase Demonstrates India’s Firepower

In response, India’s batting was a masterclass in aggressive cricket. Abhishek Sharma blazed through 30 runs off just 16 balls, striking two fours and three sixes, while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20 off nine balls, ensuring a comprehensive victory in record time. The opening win not only set a statement of intent for India in the Asia Cup but also showcased the team’s depth in both batting and bowling.

No “Warm-Up” Mindset for India

Addressing the upcoming high-voltage clash against Pakistan, Dube made it clear that no match is treated lightly in the Blue jersey. “Whenever we play for India, we do not consider any match as a warm-up. Every match is important for us,” he said. This reflects India’s renewed focus on treating every Asia Cup fixture with utmost seriousness, regardless of the opponent.

Learning from the Best: Dube and Hardik Pandya

Dube also spoke about his bond with fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, describing him as a brother and mentor. “I try to learn as much as possible from him. I do not think about comparisons; I just want to improve,” Dube explained. His humility and focus on growth underline a young player’s mindset aiming to carve his niche in international cricket.

Pitch Insights and Tactical Advantage

Analyzing the pitch conditions in Dubai, Dube observed that the wicket was slow with the ball stopping, a factor that will likely assist spinners in the upcoming matches. “The pitch would spin more and behave better in the coming matches. It is good for us,” he concluded. Such insights could prove crucial as India strategizes for encounters with stronger opponents, particularly Pakistan.