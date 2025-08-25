'No More Begging': PCB Chairman Draws Hard Line On India-Pakistan Bilateral Cricket

While tributes continue to flow in for Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement from international cricket, another cricketing development has grabbed the spotlight. Just days before the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai on September 14, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi has spoken strongly about the deadlock in Indo-Pak cricket.

PCB Makes Its Stand Clear

Addressing the media in Lahore, Naqvi clarified that Pakistan will no longer “beg” India for bilateral cricket. “I think we are very clear that whenever talks are held will be on an equal footing with India and there will be no more begging for negotiations. That time has passed and whatever will happen will be on the basis of equality,” Naqvi said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

No Bilateral Cricket Since 2012

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012, with their meetings limited only to ICC and ACC events like the World Cup, Champions Trophy, and Asia Cup. Political tensions between the two nations have dictated the cricketing calendar, leaving fans and broadcasters still waiting for a full-fledged series.

Indian Government’s Stance

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports reiterated that India will not play bilateral cricket with Pakistan. However, Indian teams will continue participating in multinational tournaments where Pakistan is also present.

The ministry statement added:

“Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India. With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons.”

Conflict Over Hosting Rights

The dispute has also spilled over to tournament hosting rights. Despite Pakistan being awarded the hosting of the Asia Cup 2025, India’s refusal to travel across the border forced matches to be shifted to the UAE under a hybrid model. A similar scenario played out earlier this year when India’s Champions Trophy fixtures were also relocated to Dubai.

Clash Still On - But At Neutral Venue

Although political deadlock continues, the cricketing world is gearing up for yet another intense India-Pakistan encounter. The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash will be played in Dubai on September 14, once again on neutral soil instead of either country’s home turf.