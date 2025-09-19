"No Need To Make A Big Issue Out Of It For...": Kapil Dev On India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Row

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev shared his thoughts on the 'handshake controversy' that unfolded during India's Asia Cup clash against Pakistan. Though some days have passed since the two rivals faced off, the issue remains a hot topic. After their victory, the Indian players did not perform the customary handshake with the Pakistan team, and Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to the armed forces and victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Kapil Dev emphasized the importance of focusing on the game rather than external distractions. He told ANI 'There are all small things. One should focus on playing cricket. If someone does not want to shake hands, there is no need to make a big issue out of it for both sides. It is not right to give wrong statements, but some cricketers give statements that become controversial. Pakistan did not play good cricket; they need to work on it. It is one's personal choice whether they want to shake hands or hug'.

Kapil also expressed confidence in Team India's abilities, highlighting their strong performance over the last two decades. He added, "The Indian team has been playing very well for the past 20 years. The team performs exceptionally well in ICC tournaments. Our cricket is very organised...I am hopeful that Team India will win the Asia Cup 2025."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Follow Live Updates On - India vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup, IND vs OMA: India Eyes To Continue Undefeated Streak

Asia Cup Campaign

In the ongoing Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav’s team has maintained an undefeated streak, winning both of their matches with confidence. They first secured a comfortable 9-wicket win over the UAE, followed by a 7-wicket victory against Pakistan. Now, India is set to face Oman on September 19 in their final group stage match before clashing with Pakistan again on September 21 in the Super 4 stage.

This upcoming India vs Oman match promises an exciting contest between bat and ball. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India, already qualified for the next round, will remain focused and avoid complacency. Oman, though eliminated from the tournament, aims to make a strong impact in their first-ever international encounter against India.

This fixture will also mark the first time since the 2021 T20 World Cup that the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side plays at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Pitch conditions at Sheikh Zayed Stadium typically favor fast bowlers, who find assistance through pace and bounce, while batters and spinners receive limited support from the surface. The weather forecast for match day suggests clear to partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 33 degrees Celsius, with rain expected to have no impact on the game.

India’s squad for this match includes Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, captain Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana