Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023973https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/no-one-backed-sanju-as-much-as-not-rohit-sharma-or-virat-kohli-sanju-samson-s-father-credits-suryakumar-yadav-gautam-gambhir-after-eden-heroics-vs-nz-3023973.html
NewsCricket'No one backed Sanju as much as...': Not Rohit or Virat, Sanju Samson’s father credits this duo for backing him after Eden heroics
SANJU SAMSON FATHER ON WHO BACKED HIM

'No one backed Sanju as much as...': Not Rohit or Virat, Sanju Samson’s father credits this duo for backing him after Eden heroics

The backlash against Suryakumar Yadav began before the Super 8 stage. During a media interaction prior to the clash with South Africa, the captain was questioned about Sanju Samson’s place in the starting eleven.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Speaking to the Kerala based daily Mathrubhumi, Vishwanath urged fans to stop misinterpreting the captain’s words.
  • The Indian team management recently adjusted their strategy to address balance issues.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'No one backed Sanju as much as...': Not Rohit or Virat, Sanju Samson’s father credits this duo for backing him after Eden heroicsCredits - Twitter

Following Sanju Samson’s match winning, unbeaten 97 in a high stakes virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies, his father, Samson Vishwanath, has stepped forward to defend Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. The skipper had recently become a target for social media critics over comments made during a press conference earlier in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Source of the Controversy

The backlash against Suryakumar Yadav began before the Super 8 stage. During a media interaction prior to the clash with South Africa, the captain was questioned about Sanju Samson’s place in the starting eleven. Suryakumar had rhetorically asked journalists, “Are you telling me I should include him in place of Abhishek?” and “Oh so I should play him instead of Tilak (Verma)?”.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

These comments went viral after India suffered a heavy defeat to the Proteas and were resurfaced by trolls after Samson’s heroics eventually propelled India into the semi-finals.

A Father’s Defense

Speaking to the Kerala based daily Mathrubhumi, Vishwanath urged fans to stop misinterpreting the captain’s words. He emphasized the strong bond between the two players and credited the leadership for his son's success.

“He (Suryakumar Yadav) has no ego. He acknowledges his teammates and supports them," Vishwanath stated. He further categorized Suryakumar as a “real captain” and noted that the support from the coaching staff has been unparalleled. “Whatever he said in that press conference was not intentional. No one has backed Sanju as much as Surya and Gambhir. Surya is also like a son to me," he added.

Tactical Shifts and the Semi-Final Challenge

The Indian team management recently adjusted their strategy to address balance issues. The restructuring saw Ishan Kishan move to number three, while Samson was promoted to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, with Tilak Varma slotting into the middle order.

While Samson has found his rhythm, the semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium presents a fresh set of challenges. He is expected to face a familiar foe in Jofra Archer, his former Rajasthan Royals teammate. Statistically, Samson has found it difficult against the English pacer, scoring just 51 runs across five innings at a strike rate of 118.60. Additionally, Samson will be tasked with countering the threat of Will Jacks, should England deploy the off-spinner during the Powerplay overs to exploit match-ups.

Support from the Top

Vishwanath’s comments highlight a sense of unity within the Indian camp despite the outside noise. He concluded by asking for a more nuanced understanding of how leaders communicate. “We all know how much Suryakumar Yadav supports Sanju. We should not take that word to that level. There should be a slight difference in the way he speaks. We should see that difference," he remarked.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

CSK
Not Suresh Raina, THIS ex-cricketer to join CSK as fielding coach for IPL 2026
Air India
Air India increases flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris to clear rush
Jammu and Kashmir CM
After Khamenei's death, CM Omar Abdullah convenes key meeting
Nepal election
Nepal Chief Election Commissioner urges voters to cast ballots without fear
Technology
Apple launches most affordable laptop ever in India: Check specs and price
Finn Allen
Finn Allen breaks Gayle's record, slams fastest century in T20 WC history
israel iran conflict
Missiles fall, economy strains: How long can Israel sustain a war with Iran?
Finn Allen
T20 WC 2026: Finn Allen slams 33-ball century, powers New Zealand to final
Aiden Markram
Mitchell's catch of Markram in SA vs NZ T20 WC 2026 semis sparks controversy
Mini dresses
Trendy Mini And Bodycon Dress On Myntra