'No one backed Sanju as much as...': Not Rohit or Virat, Sanju Samson’s father credits this duo for success

Following Sanju Samson’s match winning, unbeaten 97 in a high stakes virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies, his father, Samson Vishwanath, has stepped forward to defend Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. The skipper had recently become a target for social media critics over comments made during a press conference earlier in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Source of the Controversy

The backlash against Suryakumar Yadav began before the Super 8 stage. During a media interaction prior to the clash with South Africa, the captain was questioned about Sanju Samson’s place in the starting eleven. Suryakumar had rhetorically asked journalists, “Are you telling me I should include him in place of Abhishek?” and “Oh so I should play him instead of Tilak (Verma)?”.

These comments went viral after India suffered a heavy defeat to the Proteas and were resurfaced by trolls after Samson’s heroics eventually propelled India into the semi-finals.

A Father’s Defense

Speaking to the Kerala based daily Mathrubhumi, Vishwanath urged fans to stop misinterpreting the captain’s words. He emphasized the strong bond between the two players and credited the leadership for his son's success.

“He (Suryakumar Yadav) has no ego. He acknowledges his teammates and supports them," Vishwanath stated. He further categorized Suryakumar as a “real captain” and noted that the support from the coaching staff has been unparalleled. “Whatever he said in that press conference was not intentional. No one has backed Sanju as much as Surya and Gambhir. Surya is also like a son to me," he added.

Tactical Shifts and the Semi-Final Challenge

The Indian team management recently adjusted their strategy to address balance issues. The restructuring saw Ishan Kishan move to number three, while Samson was promoted to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, with Tilak Varma slotting into the middle order.

While Samson has found his rhythm, the semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium presents a fresh set of challenges. He is expected to face a familiar foe in Jofra Archer, his former Rajasthan Royals teammate. Statistically, Samson has found it difficult against the English pacer, scoring just 51 runs across five innings at a strike rate of 118.60. Additionally, Samson will be tasked with countering the threat of Will Jacks, should England deploy the off-spinner during the Powerplay overs to exploit match-ups.

Support from the Top

Vishwanath’s comments highlight a sense of unity within the Indian camp despite the outside noise. He concluded by asking for a more nuanced understanding of how leaders communicate. “We all know how much Suryakumar Yadav supports Sanju. We should not take that word to that level. There should be a slight difference in the way he speaks. We should see that difference," he remarked.