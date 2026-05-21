'No one wants to do it': Blame game erupts in MI camp after crushing loss vs KKR in IPL 2026, Hardik Pandya says this...

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a crucial four wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20. The result marks KKR’s sixth win in their last seven outings, keeping their playoff hopes alive, while a disappointed MI captain Hardik Pandya pointed to costly lapses in the field as the primary reason for his team's defeat.

Pandya's Post Match Reflection

While admitting that the Eden Gardens pitch offered plenty of assistance to the bowlers, Pandya was blunt about his side's defensive shortcomings, emphasizing that missed opportunities prevented MI from defending their modest total of 147.

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"Quite entertaining. I think we lost wickets in the powerplay. We should have stitched a couple of more partnerships. I don't mind playing on such wickets. I think IPL is getting batting dominated. This was a good wicket for bowlers, I kind of enjoyed it. We have dropped a lot of catches. No one wants to do it, but there's no hiding away. You have to grab those chances, you have to grab even half chances, or else you are always chasing the game," Pandya stated at the post match presentation.

Underwhelming Batting Outing for Mumbai Indians

The match, which faced a delayed start due to rain hindrances in Kolkata, saw KKR elect to bowl after winning the toss. Mumbai’s innings got off to a disastrous start as they slipped to a precarious 41/4 within the powerplay.

Skipper Hardik Pandya (26) and Tilak Varma (20) attempted to steady the ship, grafting a 43 run partnership off 49 balls to stabilize the middle order. However, it was a late, explosive cameo from Corbin Bosch, who smashed an unbeaten 32 off just 18 balls, that provided the necessary fireworks to push MI to a final score of 148.

KKR’s bowlers hunted in packs to restrict the visitors:

Cameron Green: 2/23

Saurabh Dubey: 2/34

Kartik Tyagi: 2/37

Sunil Narine: 1/13 (four overs)

KKR’s Resilient Chase

Kolkata’s chase was anchored by a crucial 64 run partnership between veteran Manish Pandey and big hitting Rovman Powell. Pandey’s composed 45 and Powell’s impactful 40 kept KKR firmly on track, neutralizing the pressure of the scoreboard.

Despite Corbin Bosch's late burst of wickets finishing with bowling figures of 3/30, KKR held their nerve. Wickets from Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and AM Ghazanfar kept MI in the hunt, but Rinku Singh (9*) ultimately scored the winning runs to seal the vital victory for the hosts.

The victory drastically alters the landscape of the IPL 2026 playoff race, creating a massive logjam where five teams (CSK, PBKS, RR, KKR, and DC) are fighting for the final playoff berth.