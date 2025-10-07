'No Option Of Losing': Varun Chakravarthy Lauds Gautam Gambhir’s Winning Mindset

India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has credited head coach Gautam Gambhir for transforming the mindset of the national team, saying the former opener has introduced a “Spartan mentality” that leaves “no room for mediocrity or losing.”

Once considered a forgotten name in Indian cricket, Varun’s resurgence has been remarkable. After spending nearly three years out of the national setup between 2021 and 2024, the 34-year-old made a strong comeback under Gambhir’s guidance and captain Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership.

Gambhir’s Influence: “No Option of Losing”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai, Varun praised Gambhir’s leadership philosophy. “Definitely one thing which I can say about [Gambhir] is that he brings a Spartan mentality to the team where there is no option of losing,” Varun said. “You just have to bring your best and give everything on the ground. When he is around, there’s no mediocrity; you can’t be average in any aspect of the game.”

Varun also highlighted the high standards set by Gambhir and Suryakumar, crediting the duo for restoring his confidence and redefining his role in the team. “When I made my comeback again, Surya and GG told me that they are looking at me as one of the wicket-takers, and they backed me completely. For that, I have to give them full credit,” he added.

A Deadly Duo with Kuldeep Yadav

Varun has become a crucial part of India’s T20I setup, forming a formidable spin duo with Kuldeep Yadav. The pair’s contrasting bowling styles, Varun’s quicker deliveries and bounce at 95 kph, and Kuldeep’s slower, higher-revving balls around 85 kph, have made them a nightmare for batters. “Kuldeep is definitely one of the most experienced bowlers we have, and he has done amazingly well. We complement each other perfectly, and hopefully, we can continue the same combination in next year’s T20 World Cup,” Varun said.

A Remarkable Comeback Story

After making his international debut in 2021, Varun’s initial stint was far from ideal, taking just two wickets in six matches. However, he worked tirelessly on his game during his absence from the national side. His breakthrough came in late 2024, when he returned for India’s T20I squad and played a pivotal role in their Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year.

He finished the tournament with nine wickets at an average of 15.11, including a five-wicket haul (5/42), the joint-second highest in the competition behind New Zealand’s Matt Henry.

Eyeing an ODI Return

Although named in India’s T20I squad for the upcoming Australia tour, Varun was omitted from the ODI setup. He revealed that the decision was part of a long-term development plan laid out by Gambhir.

“The conversations were about bowling longer spells. In T20S, you bowl a maximum of two overs back-to-back, but in ODIs, you have to bowl five or six overs continuously. GG also wants me to bat higher in domestic cricket and improve that aspect of my game,” he explained.

From facing uncertainty about his international future to becoming one of India’s key T20 bowlers, Varun Chakravarthy’s journey stands as a testament to persistence, adaptability, and belief, qualities now synonymous with the “Spartan mentality” instilled by Gautam Gambhir.