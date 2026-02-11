'No personal interest, Bangladesh demands priority': Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on India game boycott U-Turn

Mohsin Naqvi, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has clarified that Pakistan’s recent threat to boycott their high-profile T20 World Cup clash against India was a strategic move intended to support Bangladesh. Naqvi asserted that the PCB held "no personal interest" in the conflict and was primarily focused on securing "respect" for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after they were excluded from the tournament.

Diplomatic Intentions and Rejected Proposals

During high-stakes meetings with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, the PCB acted as a primary advocate for the BCB. While the boycott was eventually withdrawn, Naqvi revealed that the ICC rejected three major Pakistani proposals, which included a request for the resumption of bilateral India-Pakistan series and the organization of a tri-series featuring India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan’s involvement was strictly a matter of regional solidarity. “We did not discuss anything apart from Bangladesh. Our only purpose was to get Bangladesh respect and to highlight the injustice done to them. Whatever demands Bangladesh made were accepted. We had no personal interest in the meeting. Our task was purely related to Bangladesh. The government made the decision on that basis,” Naqvi stated.

The Resolution and Prime Ministerial Directive

The tension was resolved late Monday night following a series of discussions in Lahore between Naqvi, BCB President Aminul Islam, and ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja. The breakthrough came after the ICC acknowledged the complexities of Bangladesh’s situation and provided assurances that no punitive measures would be taken against the BCB.

Following these developments, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a formal directive for the national team to participate in the February 15 match against India in Colombo. PCB spokesperson Amir Mir confirmed this shift, noting that the decision followed a press release from the ICC and a personal appeal from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Outcomes for Bangladesh

While Pakistan did not secure bilateral concessions for themselves, the negotiations yielded several benefits for Bangladesh:

No Sanctions: The ICC confirmed it would not impose financial, administrative, or sporting penalties on the BCB for their refusal to play in India.

Hosting Rights: An agreement was reached for Bangladesh to host an ICC event prior to the 2031 Cricket World Cup, subject to standard operational timelines.

Legal Recourse: The ICC acknowledged the BCB’s right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) regarding their removal from the current tournament.

Protecting the Cricket Ecosystem

In a final gesture of reconciliation, BCB President Aminul Islam formally requested Pakistan to take the field. “Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem,” Islam stated.

With the boycott officially withdrawn to "protect the spirit of cricket," the world now looks toward Colombo for the scheduled February 15 encounter, ending a week of unprecedented diplomatic uncertainty in global cricket.