Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015975https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/no-personal-interest-bangladesh-demands-priority-mohsin-naqvi-breaks-silence-on-india-t20-wc-2026-game-boycott-u-turn-3015975.html
NewsCricketNo personal interest, Bangladesh demands priority: Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on India game boycott U-Turn
PAKISTAN INDIA BOYCOTT CONTROVERSY

'No personal interest, Bangladesh demands priority': Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on India game boycott U-Turn

The tension was resolved late Monday night following a series of discussions in Lahore between Naqvi, BCB President Aminul Islam, and ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In a final gesture of reconciliation, BCB President Aminul Islam formally requested Pakistan to take the field.
  • While Pakistan did not secure bilateral concessions for themselves, the negotiations yielded several benefits for Bangladesh.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'No personal interest, Bangladesh demands priority': Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on India game boycott U-Turn Credits - Twitter

Mohsin Naqvi, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has clarified that Pakistan’s recent threat to boycott their high-profile T20 World Cup clash against India was a strategic move intended to support Bangladesh. Naqvi asserted that the PCB held "no personal interest" in the conflict and was primarily focused on securing "respect" for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after they were excluded from the tournament.

Diplomatic Intentions and Rejected Proposals

During high-stakes meetings with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, the PCB acted as a primary advocate for the BCB. While the boycott was eventually withdrawn, Naqvi revealed that the ICC rejected three major Pakistani proposals, which included a request for the resumption of bilateral India-Pakistan series and the organization of a tri-series featuring India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan’s involvement was strictly a matter of regional solidarity. “We did not discuss anything apart from Bangladesh. Our only purpose was to get Bangladesh respect and to highlight the injustice done to them. Whatever demands Bangladesh made were accepted. We had no personal interest in the meeting. Our task was purely related to Bangladesh. The government made the decision on that basis,” Naqvi stated.

The Resolution and Prime Ministerial Directive

The tension was resolved late Monday night following a series of discussions in Lahore between Naqvi, BCB President Aminul Islam, and ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja. The breakthrough came after the ICC acknowledged the complexities of Bangladesh’s situation and provided assurances that no punitive measures would be taken against the BCB.

Following these developments, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a formal directive for the national team to participate in the February 15 match against India in Colombo. PCB spokesperson Amir Mir confirmed this shift, noting that the decision followed a press release from the ICC and a personal appeal from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Outcomes for Bangladesh

While Pakistan did not secure bilateral concessions for themselves, the negotiations yielded several benefits for Bangladesh:

No Sanctions: The ICC confirmed it would not impose financial, administrative, or sporting penalties on the BCB for their refusal to play in India.

Hosting Rights: An agreement was reached for Bangladesh to host an ICC event prior to the 2031 Cricket World Cup, subject to standard operational timelines.

Legal Recourse: The ICC acknowledged the BCB’s right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) regarding their removal from the current tournament.

Protecting the Cricket Ecosystem

In a final gesture of reconciliation, BCB President Aminul Islam formally requested Pakistan to take the field. “Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem,” Islam stated.

With the boycott officially withdrawn to "protect the spirit of cricket," the world now looks toward Colombo for the scheduled February 15 encounter, ending a week of unprecedented diplomatic uncertainty in global cricket.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Hair Growth Serum
Serums for Hair Growth, Glow & Gloss
Usman Tariq mystery spinner
Usman Tariq hits back at chucker tag, warns India ahead of T20 WC 2026 clash
AIBE 21
AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Bar Council of India to start application from toda
Kajal Pencil
Kajals That Define & Last All Day
Technology
Delhi CA loses Rs 75k in WhatsApp APK scam: Fake bank app, SIM fraud exposed
Double Super Over rules ICC
South Africa defeats Afghanistan in Double Super Over Epic: Rules Explained
India-US Trade Deal 2026
'You've sold 'Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over US trade deal
AIIMS
AIIMS positioned 6th in world hospital rankings 2026
women heels
Heels That Instantly Elevate Your Style
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 highlights
Double Super Over cinema: David Miller stars as South Africa edge Afghanistan