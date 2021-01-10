'No place for this rubbish': SCG crowd continues to disrupt IND-AUS 3rd Test

After a alleged racist incident on Day 3, crowd trouble continue to affect the ongoing Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. A section of crowd was removed by the police present at the venue as they continue to target Mohammed Siraj while he went to field near the boundary ropes.

The incident took place after the Indian seamer pointed it out to the umpire from where the words were being hurled at him. This then led to India skipper Ajinkya caught in a lengthy discussion with the on-field umpires, who seemed very livid at the crowd's gesture.

Team India had lodged a formal complaint towards the end of Day 3 after India's seam duo - Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah - were racially targeted by a section of crowd at SCG.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer VVS Laxman and others have expressed their displeasure towards the behaviour of the crowd. Taking to Twitter, the former India batsman urged the audience to respect the game or avoid coming to the stadiums.

Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field.. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful, then pls don’t come and spoil the atmosphere. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 10, 2021

Very unfortunate with what some of the Australian crowd has been doing at the SCG and spoiling the vibes of a good test series. pic.twitter.com/mrDTbX4t7i — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, incredible batting knocks from Steve Smith and Cameron Green helped Australia take complete control of the match. The hosts declared their second innings on 312/6, shortly after Green's dismissal. Smith was trapped LBW on 81 by Ashwin, while Bumrah removed Green on 84. India now require 407 runs to win the match or bat throughout the remaining sessions to save the game.