Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2976116https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/no-player-is-ravi-shastri-warns-virat-kohli-to-regain-form-amid-intense-competition-2976116.html
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

'No Player Is...': Ravi Shastri Warns Virat Kohli To Regain Form Amid Intense Competition

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has stressed that Virat Kohli needs to regain his form quickly as the competition for spots in India’s white-ball squad intensifies.

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'No Player Is...': Ravi Shastri Warns Virat Kohli To Regain Form Amid Intense CompetitionImage Credit:- X

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has stressed that Virat Kohli needs to regain his form quickly as the competition for spots in India’s white-ball squad intensifies. Speaking during commentary on Fox Sports during the second ODI against Australia on October 23, Shastri highlighted both the depth of India’s talent pool and Kohli’s recent technical struggles.

“He’ll have to get some form pretty quickly. The competition for places is such in India in white-ball cricket, no one is going to relax, whether it’s Virat or Rohit or anyone in the team,” Shastri said.

The veteran commentator also noted Kohli’s tentative footwork as a factor in his back-to-back low scores. Kohli registered two consecutive ducks in the series, a rare slump for a batsman of his calibre. Shastri emphasised that even cricketing legends must consistently perform to maintain their place in the team.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“He missed out again today. He was a little tentative with his footwork. It doesn’t happen often, his record in one-day cricket is phenomenal, so for him to get two ducks on the trot, he’ll be disappointed,” Shastri added.

Competition for Places is Fierce

India’s white-ball squad has seen a surge of talented players capable of replacing underperforming stars. Shastri’s comments serve as a reminder that no player can take selection for granted, regardless of past achievements. This message applies to Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and other senior players in the squad.

Kohli’s Challenge

The current slump is concerning for Kohli, who has long been regarded as one of the finest chase batsmen in ODI cricket. Analysts point to technical adjustments, mental focus, and regaining confidence as crucial for reversing his fortunes. With key upcoming fixtures and tournaments, Kohli faces the dual challenge of returning to form while competing against emerging talent in India’s cricket setup.

Looking Ahead

Kohli’s ability to adapt quickly will determine his standing in the team in the coming months. Fans and commentators alike will be watching closely to see if the former captain can overcome this temporary dip and reaffirm his place among the world’s premier white-ball batsmen.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
DNA Decodes: Why Afghanistan Is Building Kunar Dam
dna with rahul sinha
Sky's Deadliest Terminator Revealed: AI Jet Needs No Pilot, No Runway
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Showdown: Will Tejashwi's Youth Power End Nitish's Two-Decade Rule?
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Rajya Sabha Poll Results: BJP's Win Sparks 'Manipulation' Cry
Jubilee Hills
58 Candidates In Fray For Jubilee Hills By-Election
HAL
India's Skies Witness Historic Moment As Indigenous Warplane Takes Flight
Balochistan
Pakistan: Human Rights Abuses Rise In Balochistan Amid Military Crackdowns
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls: National Conference Gets 3 Seats; BJP One
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
The Unexpected Romance That Shaped IIM Ahmedabad’s Origins
India-China ties
China’s Sinister ‘Fortress of Death’ Near Pangong Lake Exposed