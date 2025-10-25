'No Player Is...': Ravi Shastri Warns Virat Kohli To Regain Form Amid Intense Competition

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has stressed that Virat Kohli needs to regain his form quickly as the competition for spots in India’s white-ball squad intensifies. Speaking during commentary on Fox Sports during the second ODI against Australia on October 23, Shastri highlighted both the depth of India’s talent pool and Kohli’s recent technical struggles.

“He’ll have to get some form pretty quickly. The competition for places is such in India in white-ball cricket, no one is going to relax, whether it’s Virat or Rohit or anyone in the team,” Shastri said.

The veteran commentator also noted Kohli’s tentative footwork as a factor in his back-to-back low scores. Kohli registered two consecutive ducks in the series, a rare slump for a batsman of his calibre. Shastri emphasised that even cricketing legends must consistently perform to maintain their place in the team.

“He missed out again today. He was a little tentative with his footwork. It doesn’t happen often, his record in one-day cricket is phenomenal, so for him to get two ducks on the trot, he’ll be disappointed,” Shastri added.

Competition for Places is Fierce

India’s white-ball squad has seen a surge of talented players capable of replacing underperforming stars. Shastri’s comments serve as a reminder that no player can take selection for granted, regardless of past achievements. This message applies to Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and other senior players in the squad.

Kohli’s Challenge

The current slump is concerning for Kohli, who has long been regarded as one of the finest chase batsmen in ODI cricket. Analysts point to technical adjustments, mental focus, and regaining confidence as crucial for reversing his fortunes. With key upcoming fixtures and tournaments, Kohli faces the dual challenge of returning to form while competing against emerging talent in India’s cricket setup.

Looking Ahead

Kohli’s ability to adapt quickly will determine his standing in the team in the coming months. Fans and commentators alike will be watching closely to see if the former captain can overcome this temporary dip and reaffirm his place among the world’s premier white-ball batsmen.