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No Postponement: India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Delhi to go ahead on September 13

The clarification from DDCA came following reports that the Delhi Traffic Police had requested the association to consider rescheduling the clash due to severe logistical, security, and traffic management challenges posed by the high-profile BRICS Summit being hosted in the national capital over the September 12-13 weekend. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 08:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
No Postponement: India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Delhi to go ahead on September 13
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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