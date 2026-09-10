/No Postponement: India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Delhi to go ahead on September 13

Clearing the air after hours of speculation, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has officially confirmed that the first T20 International between India and Afghanistan will take place as scheduled on Sunday, September 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
The clarification from DDCA came following reports that the Delhi Traffic Police had requested the association to consider rescheduling the clash due to severe logistical, security, and traffic management challenges posed by the high-profile BRICS Summit being hosted in the national capital over the September 12-13 weekend.
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Coordination Meeting Resolves Security Concerns
With an anticipated stadium turnout of 25,000 to 35,000 spectators alongside regular weekend traffic and VVIP motorcades, local authorities had initially expressed concern regarding crowd movement around Central and New Delhi.
However, following a coordination meeting between DDCA officials and law enforcement authorities, an operational plan was finalized to handle both the international diplomatic delegations and match-day crowds simultaneously.
"India-Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled. Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement," the DDCA announced via an official statement on X (previously Twitter).
Series Schedule Remains Intact
The confirmation guarantees that the three-match bilateral T20I series will roll out according to its planned itinerary in Delhi:
1st T20I: Saturday, September 13, 2026 (7:00 PM IST)
2nd T20I: Monday, September 15, 2026 (7:00 PM IST)
3rd T20I: Wednesday, September 17, 2026 (7:00 PM IST)
Advisory For Spectators
Delhi Police and stadium management are slated to release a detailed traffic advisory closer to game day, advising spectators to rely on public transit - particularly the Delhi Metro's ITO and Delhi Gate stations - to bypass road closures and curbs in the central Delhi corridor.
India’s updated squad for Afghanistan T20Is
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur
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