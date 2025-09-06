‘No Problem For Him’: Sunil Gavaskar Confident About Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness Before Asia Cup
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has brushed aside concerns regarding Jasprit Bumrah’s workload as India prepares for the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai.
Speaking to reporters, Gavaskar explained that the structure of T20 cricket makes Bumrah’s workload very manageable. “In this Asia Cup, it is just a question of bowling four overs, and that too not four overs in one go. So, I don’t think there will be any problem for him to play this tournament,” he said.
Bumrah’s Careful Workload Management
Bumrah’s fitness has been a major talking point over the past year, especially after he was rested during parts of the Test series against England earlier in 2025. The Indian team management and selectors have been cautious about his schedule to ensure he remains fresh for crucial assignments, particularly in multi-nation tournaments. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar recently stated that the aim is to keep Bumrah available for all the “big games.”
India’s Road Ahead
India will open their Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against hosts UAE, followed by high-voltage clashes against Pakistan and Oman. Gavaskar feels that even if India chooses to rotate bowlers during the group stage, Bumrah’s presence will remain vital in the knockout matches.
For fans, Gavaskar’s words are a sign of relief. Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in world cricket, can turn matches in just a couple of overs. With the Asia Cup acting as a key preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India will hope their pace spearhead delivers at his very best.
