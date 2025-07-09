The excitement among Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans were palpable as they were excited to witness IPL 2025 Champions once again in the World Club Championship. But here's a bad news for the fans, Despite being reigning champions in their respective leagues, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from the Indian Premier League and Lahore Qalandars from the Pakistan Super League will not feature in the upcoming World Club Championship, scheduled to begin in 2026. While an official announcement is still pending, the tournament is widely viewed as a revival of the defunct Champions League T20.

RCB recently claimed their maiden IPL title after an 18-year wait. However, according to PTI reports, no IPL franchise will participate in the first edition, despite the tournament having the support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Similarly, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will have no representation in the championship.

The exclusion of Pakistani teams appears to be linked to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) failure to attend a key meeting in London. According to sources, “The Pakistan Cricket Board was invited to send its CEO of the PSL for a meeting held on the sidelines of the cricket connect meeting in London last month but no one showed up.”

The meeting was organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and had the backing of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its chairman, Jay Shah. Top executives from leading T20 franchise leagues including the Emirates League, Big Bash League, The Hundred, SA20, Major League Cricket (MLC), and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) were all present.

“Discussions were held on the proposed World Clubs Championship, its window, format, schedule etc. CEOs of the Emirates League, Big Bash League, The Hundred, SA20, MLC, Caribbean Premier League etc attended the meeting. Pakistan was also invited,” the source confirmed.

Lahore Qalandars, who are the current champions of the PSL, now find themselves sidelined due to administrative non-participation. Reports further suggest that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has also been absent from several ICC meetings, further complicating Pakistan’s engagement at the global level.

Why The Rush To Launch The World Club Championship?

The fast-tracking of the tournament is seen as a strategic move to counter the potential rise of the Saudi Cricket League, which has attracted major private investment. The proposed Saudi league, backed by $400 million in initial funding, is reportedly aiming to align its matches with Tennis Grand Slam events annually. However, this plan has faced pushback.

The recent meeting also covered crucial logistical issues such as fixed windows for each league and the availability of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for international players.

“The PCB didn't show up and strangely Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has also not regularly attended ICC meetings," the source added.

As planning for the World Club Championship gains momentum, the absence of key teams like RCB and Lahore Qalandars due to board-level decisions has sparked debate within the cricketing community.