India have named their 15-player squad for the upcoming 2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy. Star batter Rohit Sharma will lead the side as India will look for a third title after winning the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in 2002 and 2013.

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who missed a portion of the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to injury, has been included in the squad, with chief Selector Ajit Agarkar saying that the team management will keep an eye on the pacer's fitness in the lead-up to the tournament.

Keeping Bumrah's fitness in mind, Harshit Rana comes into India's squad for the England ODIs, preceding the Champions Trophy, as a cover. Harshit has been picked to play only the England series.

"Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team," Agarkar said during a press conference which he addressed alongside India captain Rohit Sharma.

Talented left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal joined regular names Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill at the top of the order, while experienced KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant comprise the middle order.

Since Pant and Rahul are two designated wicketkeepers for the 2025 Champions Trophy, there was no place for Sanju Samson in the squad.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has also been picked for the Champions Trophy. The 34-year-old Shami has made a comeback to the ODI squad after the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Hardik Pandya, whose last ODI came in the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, features as the sole pace-bowling all-rounder. The pace attack will consist of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami, alongside Bumrah and Hardik. There was no place for pacer Mohammed Siraj in the 15-man squad.

Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar are the three spin-bowling all-rounders in the squad, and left-arm tweaker Kuldeep Yadav also returns following an injury.

India Squad For 2025 Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

India's Group Stage Fixtures At 2025 Champions Trophy

February 20 - India vs Bangladesh, Dubai

February 23 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

March 2 - India vs New Zealand, Dubai