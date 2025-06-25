‘No Shame': Fans Slam Yashasvi Jaiswal For Dancing With England Crowd After Dropping 5 Catches In Headingley Test - Watch Video
IND vs ENG: India’s new era in Test cricket under the leadership of Shubman Gill began on a sour note as the visitors suffered a five-wicket defeat in the first Test of the five-match series against England at Headingley, Leeds. Despite a high-scoring contest that saw five centuries across both teams, India failed to defend a massive target of 371 runs in the fourth innings.
The match exposed India's vulnerability in the field, especially in the slip cordon, which ultimately proved costly.
Jaiswal’s Slip Struggles Prove Costly
The biggest talking point from India's defeat was the poor fielding performance, particularly by Yashasvi Jaiswal. The young opener had a forgettable outing as a slip fielder, dropping four catches in the second innings alone the most ever by a player in a single Test innings. India, in total, grassed six catches in the first innings, compounding their defensive failures.
One of the most critical moments came when Jaiswal dropped Ben Duckett on 97, who then capitalized on the lifeline and went on to score a match-winning 149. England comfortably chased the target, winning the match by five wickets.
Viral Video Adds Fuel to the Fire
Jaiswal’s struggles weren’t limited to his on-field errors. A video clip from the match surfaced on social media, showing the 22-year-old smiling and dancing near the boundary rope at long-on, just minutes after he dropped Duckett's crucial catch. His carefree demeanor sparked outrage among fans, who questioned his focus and commitment during a critical phase of the match.
Many fans vented their anger on social platforms, criticizing Jaiswal for taking things lightly despite his costly mistakes.
Yashasvi Jaiswal dancing with England fans after dropping 5 catches so his Team England can win.
Bro Jaiswal dancing happily after dropping 7 catches in a single match.
Helped England to win single-handedly.
Ashwin Comes to Jaiswal’s Defence
As criticism mounted, veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin stepped in to defend the youngster. In a video posted on social media platform X, Ashwin urged fans and experts to show empathy and patience towards Jaiswal, pointing out the challenges of adapting to English conditions.
“There has been some talk about his catching at slip cordon. Yes, he has found it tough. But let’s all just understand something and cut [him] some slack which we often fail to do is how difficult it is to catch, not just in English conditions. It’s cold weather and it’s also about the feel of the Duke’s ball,” Ashwin said.
He explained that while the SG and Kookaburra balls are easier to handle due to their size and texture, the Dukes ball used in England is harder, feels larger, and is generally more difficult to adjust to for players from the subcontinent.
