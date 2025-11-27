'No Stability, No Results': Anil Kumble Slams India After Historic Test Defeat To South Africa

Former India captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble has voiced his disappointment following India’s 2-0 Test series defeat to South Africa, their first home series loss to the Proteas in 25 years. Calling it a “complete surrender,” Kumble stressed that instability in team selection and tactical confusion are major concerns that require urgent reflection.

This defeat marks India’s second consecutive Test whitewash at home, after a 0-3 loss to New Zealand last year under Gautam Gambhir’s coaching tenure. The string of setbacks has now placed India’s World Test Championship (WTC) qualification hopes under serious threat for a second straight cycle.

Kumble's Call

Speaking on Cricket Live on JioStar, Kumble Said, "The results, especially today's defeat to South Africa and the 3-0 loss to New Zealand, reflect broader issues beyond just outcomes. India appeared well-positioned in some areas but ultimately faltered. What's needed is a different mindset for Test cricket; constant changes to the playing XI, batting orders, and frequent rotations prevent stability. While injuries and form dips are understandable, India must take time to deeply reflect. With the next Test not until August 2026, there is room for thoughtful discussion about the future direction of Indian Test cricket."

Kumble said that the "vacuum" created after the retirements of legends like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin should be filled with "clear vision and structured planning", and filling the team with youngsters would not work.

"The team needs a strong core of experienced players to support and nurture emerging talent. Introducing too many inexperienced players simultaneously without a solid foundation would not work. A robust line-up with mostly seasoned players, complemented by one or two newcomers, is essential for sustained success," he added.

Kumble reflected on India's "complete surrender" and pointed out that it was a 74-run stand in the first innings between Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav, in which the latter played 134 balls to score 19, that was the reason why they could go and play 83.5 overs. He also added that while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja showed positivity, Team India as a whole "failed to cope with the challenges".

What’s next for Indian Test cricket?

India’s once-invincible home fortress now stands exposed. With months before their next red-ball assignment, Kumble’s message is clear: Stop reacting, start rebuilding. A settled XI, a clear selection vision, and strong leadership are now essential if India hopes to restore pride in the longest format.