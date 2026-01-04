'No Surprise': Ravichandran Ashwin Gives Blunt Verdict On Shami’s Exclusion From ODI Squad

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his views on veteran pacer Mohammed Shami being left out of India’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said Shami’s exclusion did not come as a surprise and was largely expected given the selectors’ recent approach.

“No Surprise in Shami’s Exclusion,” Says Ashwin

Ashwin explained that, unlike batters such as Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, who continued to play international cricket across formats when ODIs were limited, Shami had a prolonged break due to injury. According to Ashwin, this creates a different perception when selectors assess bowlers.

“Shami's exclusion was expected. There is no surprise in that. When one-day cricket was not going on, batters were still playing Tests or T20S. Shami went out due to an injury. For a bowler, optics matter, run-up speed, rhythm, and whether he still looks like the international-quality bowler you once saw,” Ashwin said.

Selectors Looking Beyond the Present

Ashwin further suggested that the selectors may be thinking long-term, particularly with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup. He highlighted the stark difference in workload management between batters and fast bowlers, hinting that longevity plays a key role in selection decisions.

“Do the selectors believe he can get to the 2027 World Cup? That is the bigger question. There is a huge difference in the workload of a batter and a fast bowler,” he added.

Ashwin Acknowledges Shami’s Perspective

While backing the selectors’ call, Ashwin also admitted that from Shami’s point of view, the decision would feel harsh. He acknowledged that despite Shami’s proven quality, the messaging from the selectors over the past few months has indicated a clear shift in planning.

“If I were Shami, I would still feel unlucky. But the selectors have consistently said they don’t doubt his quality; they’ve simply moved on. They may not be looking at him as part of their plans,” Ashwin concluded.

A Sign of Transition in Indian Cricket

Shami’s omission appears to underline a broader transition phase in Indian cricket, where the focus is gradually shifting towards younger fast-bowling options. Ashwin’s remarks suggest that while experience remains valued, long-term fitness and future planning are increasingly shaping selection calls in the ODI setup.