No team has family type atmosphere like Chennai Super Kings, says Dwayne Bravo

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Tuesday (April 28) said that he has never received the family type atmosphere that he gets at the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Bravo made the comment during an Instagram live chat with CSK. He added that CSK welcomes its players like an `extended family`."From the very first day when I joined the team, I got that sense of family atmosphere. Every player who joins CSK feels the same way," said Bravo.

"You are welcomed here like an extended family. I have played a lot of cricket, but I don`t think you can get another team or environment like in CSK," he added.

Bravo has led Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Trinbago Knight Riders to three titles. According to Bravo, he tried his best to inculcate the CSK culture into the the CPL's side. "It`s important that you have a management team, the owners, the captain`s everyone understands you. They understand its a sport and you don`t perform every time but they give you that opportunity to bounce back," said Bravo."The good thing with CSK is that it allows everybody to be themselves. We all enjoy each other`s success, whoever is performing, we celebrate all performances together," he added.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK is one of the most successful IPL teams, having won the prestigious tournament three times in 2010, 2011, and 2018 respectively.