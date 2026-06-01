No victory parade for RCB after IPL 2026 title win? Here's why Bengaluru fans will miss celebrations

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully defended their Indian Premier League title after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While fans celebrated the historic achievement across the country, Bengaluru supporters hoping for a victory parade have been left disappointed.

As per the reports, RCB have decided against holding a public victory parade in Bengaluru following their title-winning campaign. The decision has reportedly been taken to avoid any crowd-related incidents and ensure public safety.

Why RCB are not holding a victory parade

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The franchise's decision comes nearly a year after the tragic stampede that occurred during celebrations following RCB's maiden IPL title victory in 2025. The incident near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in the loss of lives and triggered widespread public outrage.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's heartwarming interaction after IPL 2026 final goes viral | Watch video

With memories of that tragedy still fresh, RCB management has reportedly chosen not to organise large-scale public celebrations on city streets.

What a night. What a feeling.



To every member of the RCB nation, congratulations. This is YOUR win.



As the celebrations begin, let’s be responsible.



Best way to celebrate is with your loved ones. Relive the memories, and enjoy this special moment from the comfort of… pic.twitter.com/hdGO3n115a — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 31, 2026

Another major factor is the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The event is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan, which is located close to key areas in Bengaluru that would typically witness heavy fan gatherings during an RCB celebration.

The political function is expected to attract a significant crowd and require extensive security arrangements, making it difficult for authorities to manage another large public event simultaneously.

Bengaluru Police had already issued advisory

Ahead of the IPL 2026 final, Bengaluru City Police had issued an advisory urging fans to avoid road celebrations, bursting crackers, public gatherings and activities that could disturb public order if RCB won the title.

Bengaluru Police Issues Important Advisory Ahead of IPL 2026 Final pic.twitter.com/Snt42q4Y9P — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) May 30, 2026

Police officials had made it clear that public celebrations on roads would not be permitted, while encouraging fans to celebrate responsibly indoors.

RCB complete historic title defence

Despite the absence of a victory parade, IPL 2026 will remain a memorable season for the Bengaluru franchise. Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final to become only the third team in IPL history after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win back-to-back titles.

Virat Kohli was the key architect with the bat for RCB in the chase with an unbeaten 75 off 42 deliveries, while RCB's pace attack, led by Rasikh Dar Salam, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, played a crucial role in restricting Gujarat Titans to 155/8.