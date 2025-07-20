No Virat Kohli, No MS Dhoni: Suresh Raina Reveals His All-Time World XI; Picks 4 Indian Players
Former Indian All-rounder Suresh Raina picked his World XI, in which he excluded MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.
Trending Photos
In a surprising move that stirred debates among fans, former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina unveiled his all-time World XI, leaving out two of India’s most iconic cricketers, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The announcement came ahead of his participation in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, where he continues to play alongside Indian greats.
Raina’s Star-Studded World XI
Raina’s list reflects his admiration for classic cricketing legends and all-rounders who changed the game. His selected XI features a heavy dose of spinners and includes four Indian cricketing legends, but curiously misses out on two of the biggest names in recent Indian cricket history.
ALSO READ: India Vs Pakistan Clash In WCL 2025 Called Off After Indian Legends Withdraw In Protest
Here’s Suresh Raina’s World XI:
Openers: Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar
Middle Order: Vivian Richards, Gary Sobers
All-Rounders: Yuvraj Singh, Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff
Spinners: Shane Warne, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Saqlain Mushtaq
Impact Player: Paul Adams
No Place for Dhoni or Kohli
The omission of MS Dhoni, one of India’s most successful captains and a legendary wicketkeeper-batsman, raised quite a few eyebrows. Similarly, Virat Kohli, a modern-day great and one of the top run-scorers across formats, was also missing from Raina’s XI. Though Raina didn’t explain his reasoning, the decision has led to an avalanche of fan reactions across social media platforms, with many questioning the logic behind such exclusions.
WCL 2025 and the Legends’ League
Suresh Raina is currently participating in the WCL 2025 tournament as part of the India Champions squad, which includes other former stars such as Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, and the Pathan brothers. The league has brought together legends from different cricketing nations, making it a nostalgic and entertaining spectacle for fans worldwide.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv