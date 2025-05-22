No Virat Kohli, No Rohit Sharma: Ben Stokes Still Warns Not Taking Indian Team Lightly In Test Series

As India gears up for a five-match Test series in England starting June 20, English Test captain Ben Stokes reflected on the absence of two Indian stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and the void they leave behind. Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket through a heartfelt Instagram note, following Rohit’s exit from the red-ball format. Together, their departures mark the end of an era in Indian Test cricket.

Stokes, in a video released by the ECB, expressed admiration for Kohli’s iconic cover drive, a shot he described as one that “will live long in the memory.” He emphasized the force and elegance with which Kohli pierced the off-side field, noting it as one of the most defining aspects of his batting. “I love playing against Virat,” Stokes added. “It’s a shame not to face him this time. His competitiveness, his fight, and that No. 18 shirt, he’s been pure class.”

Kohli's Test career is nothing short of legendary, amassing 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. He not only raised the performance bar for India but also transformed the team's mentality with his aggressive leadership and fitness-first approach.

Despite the absence of Kohli and Rohit, Stokes was quick to remind everyone not to take the revamped Indian team lightly. With India threadbare in terms of experience of defying the challenging English conditions, Stokes isn't willing to take the revamped Asian Giants lightly.

"One thing about India is their battery of batsmen; it is just incredible. The time I've spent in the IPL, they've got batters coming out of there... can't say a word on this in this interview, but you know what I mean. You can never take any Indian team lightly, even if the fact that they are without two of their great batsmen," he said.

Stokes himself is making a comeback after a hamstring injury sidelined him since December 2024. Eager to return, he said, “Everything's gone well. Worked very hard to get to where I am.” With two cricketing giants gone, India enters a new era, but Stokes’ words are a reminder: the firepower of Indian cricket remains formidable.