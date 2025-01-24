No Virat Kohli or Babar Azam! Big Names Excluded As Emerging Players Included In ICC’s ODI Team Of The Year 2024

The ICC has unveiled the Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024, and it features some surprising omissions and inclusions. Despite being among the biggest names in cricket, stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Babar Azam failed to make the cut. Even powerhouse teams like India, Australia, and England found no representation in the lineup, highlighting the exceptional performances of emerging stars from other cricketing nations.

Sri Lanka Leads with Charith Asalanka at the Helm

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka has been named the captain of this star-studded lineup. Asalanka had a standout year, accumulating 605 runs in 16 ODIs, including one century and four fifties. His leadership and ability to deliver in critical situations made him the ideal choice to lead this team of top performers.

Sri Lanka dominates the middle order with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. Nissanka enjoyed a prolific year, amassing 694 runs in just 12 matches at a remarkable strike rate of 106.40. Kusal Mendis, serving as the team's wicketkeeper, contributed 742 runs in 17 matches at an impressive average of 53, making him a key figure in the lineup.

A Rising Opening Pair

The opening combination features Pakistan’s Saim Ayub and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Ayub had a breakthrough year, smashing 515 runs in nine matches, including three centuries. Gurbaz, equally impactful, tallied 531 runs in 11 ODIs, also with three hundreds to his name.

Power-Hitters and All-Round Brilliance

The middle and lower order is fortified by West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford, known for his explosive hitting. Rutherford racked up 425 runs in nine games at a blistering strike rate of 106.20. Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai earned the all-rounder spot with his dual contributions—417 runs and 17 wickets, including a standout performance of 4/18.

Spin Wizards Take Center Stage

The spin department is helmed by Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Afghanistan’s Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar. Hasaranga continued his dominance with 26 wickets in 10 matches, while Ghazanfar claimed 21 wickets in 11 matches, including a best of 6/26.

Pakistan’s Pacers Shine Bright

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf lead the pace attack. Afridi delivered stellar performances, bagging 15 wickets in just six matches at an average of 17.60. His compatriot, Haris Rauf, wasn’t far behind, claiming 13 wickets in eight games at an average of 22.4.

The Final XI

The ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2024 comprises the following players:

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka - Wicketkeeper)

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka - Captain)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar (Afghanistan)

A Year of Surprises

This selection has sparked plenty of debates, particularly over the absence of established stars like Kohli, Rohit, and Babar. However, it also highlights the rise of lesser-heralded players and the growing competitiveness in international cricket. The spotlight now shifts to how these players will carry forward their momentum into the next year.