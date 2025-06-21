'Noise Proves Nothing': Former Indian Opener Calls Michael Vaughan A 'Fool' For This Reason

India's anticipated five-match Test series against England kicked off on Friday, with the visiting side asserting complete control thanks to a stellar batting display. The Men in Blue got off to a strong start on Day 1, courtesy of openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who forged a solid 91-run partnership. Although Rahul and debutant Sai Sudharsan departed in quick succession during the first session, Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill built an exceptional stand, propelling India past the 200-run mark with only two wickets down.

Both Jaiswal and Gill achieved centuries on Day 1. Just a few overs before the second session concluded, Jaiswal brought up his fifth Test century, and his first ever on English soil, off 144 deliveries. After his dismissal for 101, Gill then joined forces with Rishabh Pant to form another impressive partnership, helping India end the day at a commanding 359/3. Gill remained unbeaten on 127, while Pant returned to the pavilion undefeated on 65.

Following the day's play, former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu didn't hold back, taking a direct jab at ex-England captain Michael Vaughan. Vaughan had confidently predicted a 3-1 series victory for the Three Lions, famously stating, "They (India) arrive again to lose." Sidhu, in turn, called Vaughan a "fool" and sharply criticized the English bowlers for their lackluster performance.

“Fools grow without watering. Michael Vaughan, your predictions. They’re always wrong. Look at your bowling attack. They’re pedestrians. I mean, three of the Indian batsmen are stepping out and hitting them like spinners. Boss, noise proves nothing. Even a hen, while laying an egg, cackles as if she’s laying an asteroid," Sidhu exclaimed in a video shared by Star Sports.

India's Collapse

India lost 7 wickets for 41 runs in their first innings getting bowled out for 471 after being comfortable at 430/3. From India there were three centurions Yashasvi Jaiswal 101, Shubman Gill 147 and Rishabh Pant 134. Along with the three, Rahul scored a valuable 42 helping the team set the base for a perfect score. Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes were pick of the bowlers from England taking 4 wickets each. Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir took a wicket each. England started their innings under a cloud with Bowling conducive conditions for Indian bowlers due to rain that halted the game. Jasprit Bumrah started the innings on a high dismissing Zack Crawley for 4 off 6.