Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2848880https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/noman-ali-scripts-history-becomes-first-pakistan-spinner-to-2848880.html
NewsCricket
NOMAN ALI

Noman Ali Scripts History, Becomes First Pakistan Spinner To...

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali created history on the first day of the final Test against West Indies in Multan.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2025, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Noman Ali Scripts History, Becomes First Pakistan Spinner To...

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali scripted history on Day 1 of the final Test of a two-match series against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 25, Saturday. Noman ran through the West Indies batting unit to become the first Pakistani spinner to claim a Test hat-trick.

Noman Ali removed Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair on consecutive deliveries of the 12th over of the first innings to achieve the huge milestone.

With this, the 38-year-old Noman also became the oldest Pakistani to pick a Test hat-trick. Before Noman, Wasim Akram was the oldest to take a Test hat-trick at the age of 33 years, when he took two hat-tricks in the year 1999 against Sri Lanka.

Overall, Ali at 38 years and 110 days is the second oldest ever to pick a Test hat-trick after Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Rangana Herath. Herath took a hat-trick at 38 years and 138 days against Australia in 2016. 

When it comes to his country, Ali became the fifth Pakistan bowler after pacers Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Sami and Naseem Shah to pick a Test hat-trick.

Hat-Tricks For Pakistan In Test Cricket

Wasim Akram - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore in 1999

Wasim Akram - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Dhaka in 1999

Abdul Razzaq - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Galle in 2000

Mohammad Sami - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore in 2002

Naseem Shah - Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in 2020

Noman Ali - Pakistan vs West Indies in Multan in 2025

Noman Ali finished his impressive bowling spell with six wickets for 41 runs. Apart from Noman, Sajid Khan took 2 for 64, while Kashif Ali and Abrar Ahmed picked one wicket apiece for 16 and 24, respectively as West Indies were bowled out for 163.

Seven Windies players including skipper Kraigg Brathwaite failed to hit double digits against the tremendous bowling from spinners Noman, Sajid and Abrar.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 127 runs. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK