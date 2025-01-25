Noman Ali Scripts History, Becomes First Pakistan Spinner To...

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali scripted history on Day 1 of the final Test of a two-match series against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 25, Saturday. Noman ran through the West Indies batting unit to become the first Pakistani spinner to claim a Test hat-trick.

Noman Ali removed Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair on consecutive deliveries of the 12th over of the first innings to achieve the huge milestone.

With this, the 38-year-old Noman also became the oldest Pakistani to pick a Test hat-trick. Before Noman, Wasim Akram was the oldest to take a Test hat-trick at the age of 33 years, when he took two hat-tricks in the year 1999 against Sri Lanka.

Overall, Ali at 38 years and 110 days is the second oldest ever to pick a Test hat-trick after Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Rangana Herath. Herath took a hat-trick at 38 years and 138 days against Australia in 2016.

When it comes to his country, Ali became the fifth Pakistan bowler after pacers Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Sami and Naseem Shah to pick a Test hat-trick.

Hat-Tricks For Pakistan In Test Cricket

Wasim Akram - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore in 1999

Wasim Akram - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Dhaka in 1999

Abdul Razzaq - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Galle in 2000

Mohammad Sami - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore in 2002

Naseem Shah - Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in 2020

Noman Ali - Pakistan vs West Indies in Multan in 2025

Noman Ali finished his impressive bowling spell with six wickets for 41 runs. Apart from Noman, Sajid Khan took 2 for 64, while Kashif Ali and Abrar Ahmed picked one wicket apiece for 16 and 24, respectively as West Indies were bowled out for 163.

Seven Windies players including skipper Kraigg Brathwaite failed to hit double digits against the tremendous bowling from spinners Noman, Sajid and Abrar.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 127 runs.