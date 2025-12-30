/North Delhi Strikers crowned DPL 2026 Women’s champions after six-wicket win over South Delhi Superstarz

North Delhi Strikers (Women) were crowned champions of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 Women’s competition after registering a six-wicket victory over South Delhi Superstarz (Women) in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.
Chasing a modest target of 123, North Delhi Strikers held their nerve to reach 128/4 in 19 overs and lift the coveted title. Earlier, South Delhi Superstarz posted 122/6 in their allotted 20 overs.
ALSO READ: Duleep Trophy Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Date, venue, live streaming, squads - all you need to know
Captain Shweta Sehrawat led the scoring with 31 runs off 32 balls, hitting three boundaries, while wicketkeeper Nishika Singh remained unbeaten on a valuable 39 off 30 deliveries, including four fours and a six.
The Strikers' bowlers produced a disciplined performance to restrict the Superstarz. Priya Mishra, Nazma, Archana, Reshika Beniwal and Apeksha Anand picked up a wicket each, while the bowlers maintained consistent pressure throughout the innings.
Apeksha was particularly economical, conceding just 13 runs in her four-over spell.
ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma IN or OUT for 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI to discuss ex-India captain’s future with Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar, VVS Laxman
North Delhi Strikers began their chase positively through Upasana Yadav, who struck two boundaries during her quick nine off eight balls. However, the Superstarz fought back with early wickets, reducing the Strikers to 15/2.
Captain Ayushi Soni and Archana then steadied the innings with an important partnership. Ayushi scored 43 off 39 balls, while Archana played a crucial knock of 40 off 36 deliveries, which included four fours and a six.
With North Delhi needing 20 runs from the final four overs, the match was still finely poised.
However, Nazma remained calm under pressure and scored an unbeaten 24 off 19 balls, hitting four boundaries. Samaira Raghav provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten seven off six balls, including a six.
North Delhi Strikers eventually crossed the finish line in the penultimate over, completing a memorable six-wicket victory and being crowned the DPL 2026 Women’s champions.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.