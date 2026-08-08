/Not 1, 2, or 3, but 13 Stars injured! Has India’s CoE turned into an 'Injury ward'?

India's tactical preparations for their upcoming two Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to launch on August 15, face severe disruption as a growing wave of injuries continues to impact key personnel. The national team commenced a three day warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka Cricket XI on Friday without Test captain Shubman Gill, who remained on the sidelines after suffering a finger injury. While team management views Gill's setback as relatively minor, it further expands India's troubling list of physical casualties.
As per a report by Dainik Jagran, fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, pacer Harshit Rana, and all rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have all been officially ruled out of the Sri Lankan tour. Additional availability concerns persist around all rounder Washington Sundar for the second Test match, alongside uncertainty surrounding Sai Sudharsan's clearance for the series opener.
The ongoing physical setbacks highlight a shifting dynamic within Indian cricket. While the national side previously relied on vast bench strength to absorb player absences, persistent injuries across formats have repeatedly forced selectors to alter squad compositions. At present, 13 cricketers who are either established national team members or prospective international selections are undergoing structured rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.
13 players and their injuries all as per Dainik Jagran
1. Jasprit Bumrah - Synovitis in left knee
2. Hardik Pandya - Quadriceps injury in left thigh
3. Washington Sundar - Right Hamstring
4. Sai Sudharsan- Stress reaction in right foot
5. Nitish Kumar Reddy - Quadriceps injury in left thigh
6. Yudvir Singh Charak - Injury to Right Shoulder
7. Riyan Parag - Rehabilitation After Right Shoulder Surgery
8. Harshit Rana - Right hamstring
9. Varun Chakravarthy - Left Hamstring
10. Akashdeep Singh - Stress Fracture in Lower Back
11. Himanshu Singh - Right Knee Injury
12. Ashok Sharma - Stress Fracture in Back and Fracture in 11th Rib
13. Suyash Sharma - Knee Injury
Jasprit Bumrah Awaits Bowling Clearance
Bumrah arrived at the Centre of Excellence following his exclusion from the Sri Lanka series due to inflammation in his left knee. Medical specialists previously drained fluid from the affected joint and provided targeted clinical treatments before advising complete rest.
During early rehabilitation phases, the fast bowler experienced persistent discomfort during jogging drills and single leg exercise routines. Consequently, the CoE medical panel determined he was unready for match conditions. His current recovery protocol focuses strictly on rebuilding baseline physical strength before gradually reintroducing bowling workloads, with no definitive return date established.
Hardik Pandya Encounters Minor Setback
All rounder Hardik Pandya recently experienced a temporary interruption during his recovery from a left quadriceps injury. After making positive strides that allowed him to bowl near maximum intensity and increase weekly physical output, Pandya reported pain in his right calf.
While diagnostic examinations showed no structural damage, the training staff briefly suspended his running and bowling routines to prevent further injury. Having responded favorably to physical therapy, Pandya has restarted running drills. Provided his progress continues smoothly, he is slated to resume bowling activities from August 10 before escalating his workload.
Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana Advance Through Rehab
Nitish Kumar Reddy is making steady progress from a left quadriceps injury and has transitioned into cricket specific training routines. The all rounder recently bowled at 60 to 70 percent intensity, delivering 16 overs over the past week while maintaining sprint training and conditioning work. Medical personnel plan to increase his bowling volume and intensity in the coming weeks.
Similarly, Harshit Rana is demonstrating positive indicators during his recovery from a right hamstring strain. According to CoE medical reports, the fast bowler has responded well to rehabilitation, improved his general conditioning, and managed his body weight effectively. His current schedule focuses on boosting physical strength and agility prior to a competitive return.
Sai Sudharsan Under Close Observation
Batter Sai Sudharsan has resumed batting and fielding work following a stress reaction in his right leg. Although he has logged over an hour of net practice alongside physical conditioning drills, he continues to report occasional discomfort in his toe following training sessions.
CoE medical staff intend to assess his physical response across two upcoming high intensity practice sessions. A follow-up MRI scan will likely determine his final clearance for competitive match play. With several primary players sidelined and others completing phased recoveries, managing squad health remains a paramount priority for Indian cricket management. The Centre of Excellence maintains that player clearance will depend strictly on meeting specific physical benchmarks rather than adhering to rigid calendar dates.
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