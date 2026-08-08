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Not 1, 2, or 3, but 13 Stars injured! Has India’s CoE turned into an 'Injury ward'?

India's tactical preparations for their upcoming two Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to launch on August 15, face severe disruption as a growing wave of injuries continues to impact key personnel.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 11:37 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Not 1, 2, or 3, but 13 Stars injured! Has India’s CoE turned into an 'Injury ward'?
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Not 1, 2, or 3, but 13 Stars injured! Has India’s CoE turned into an 'Injury ward'?
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