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Not 1, Not 2, But 3 India vs Pakistan clashes on cards in ODI World Cup 2027? Here's how

Following the restricted 10-team frameworks utilized during the 2019 and 2023 iterations, the tournament expansion welcomes back a 14-nation roster, mirroring the field sizes previously seen in 2003, 2011, and 2015.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Not 1, Not 2, But 3 India vs Pakistan clashes on cards in ODI World Cup 2027? Here's how
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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