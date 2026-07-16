The Path to a Historic Trilogy on the Global Stage

This specific round-robin progression dramatically increases the probability of individual rivalries repeating across a single campaign. Should India and Pakistan be slotted into the identical initial pool for the second phase, a trend consistently seen across recent senior men's and women's ICC events and both secure passage into the next round, their secondary encounter will automatically take place within the Super 7 phase. A tertiary battle could then manifest if the two Asian powerhouses cross paths again in either the semi-finals or the grand finale.