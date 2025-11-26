'Not A Big Worry': Ravindra Jadeja Downplays Impact Of Potential Series Defeat Against South Africa

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has backed the younger players in the Test side despite the team being on the brink of a rare series defeat at home. India, trailing 0-1 in the two-match contest, faces an uphill battle on the final day of the second Test in Guwahati, needing 522 more runs with just eight wickets in hand to square the series.

India closed Day 4 at 27/2, with Kuldeep Yadav (4)* and Sai Sudharsan (2)* at the crease after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were dismissed cheaply while chasing the massive target of 549.

“A Big Deal Only When You Lose at Home” - Jadeja

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking after stumps, Jadeja said young players should be viewed through the lens of growth rather than immediate judgment, especially in a format as demanding as Test cricket.

"The youngsters in the team have a learning phase. Learning as in their career is starting. So in international cricket, no matter what format you play, it's not easy. No matter what format you play, it's always challenging. In India, when a situation like this happens, and you play in 3-4 youngster teams, it feels like the whole team is young and inexperienced. That's the highlight. But when India wins in home conditions, people think it's not a big deal. You have to win," he said

"That's what people think. If you win a series in India, it's not a big deal. But if you lose a series in India, it's a big deal. So I think the other team also represents their country. That's the beauty of cricket. It's always surprising. Something new happens year by year. It's a learning phase for the youngsters. If they handle this situation well, they will mature as players. And India's future will be better," Jadeja said.

Jadeja Thinks Series Loss Won't Affect

"I don't think it will affect the next series. But, as a cricketer, nobody wants to lose the series, especially in India. So, hopefully, we will try our best cricket. We will try to put our best foot forward tomorrow. Hopefully, we will try and save the Test match. So that, at least, I know even if we aren't winning the series at least, we are able to draw the match, which is going to be a win-win situation for us," Jadeja said

Key Difference Between Red and White Ball Formats

Jadeja also spoke about the tougher mental and physical demands of Test cricket compared to shorter formats. “Five-day cricket is totally different. You must turn up every day and adapt to conditions and phases. In white-ball cricket, every game is a fresh start. You just cannot compare the two.”

He believes India’s overall Test record remains strong and expects the side to bounce back. “We’ve played good Test cricket for a long time. We’ll learn from this and move forward.”