‘Not A Massive Sledger’: Ollie Pope Reflects On Changing On-Field Behaviour Due To Franchise Era

England batter Ollie Pope has offered a candid perspective on the fading culture of sledging in international cricket, attributing the shift to the growing impact of franchise-based leagues. Speaking after the intense third Test against India at Lord’s, Pope acknowledged that while on-field tension still exists, traditional verbal spats between teams have significantly reduced in recent years.

“Sledging is Getting Less and Less”

Pope, a key member of the English Test side, admitted he’s not a fan of aggressive sledging and doesn’t engage in it often. “I’m not a massive sledger,” Pope said. “There’s less and less of it in the game nowadays.”

He believes one of the main reasons for this decline is the increasing number of global T20 franchise tournaments, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), The Hundred, and other leagues around the world. These competitions allow international players to spend more time together off the field, developing friendships and mutual respect.

“You get to know the opposition better,” Pope added. “When you share a dressing room with players from other countries, it becomes harder to see them as adversaries. There’s more camaraderie now.”

Tensions Still Exist in Tests

Despite the evolving culture, competitive tension hasn’t disappeared. The recent Lord’s Test between England and India saw heated moments, especially during a delay in play involving Zak Crawley and Shubman Gill. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was even fined after an on-field exchange. Still, Pope downplayed the altercations and emphasised that such moments are isolated and don’t represent the general atmosphere in modern cricket.

England Take 2-1 Lead in Test Series After Lord’s Thriller

With a hard-fought 22-run win at Lord’s, England have taken a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series. Ben Stokes’ men had earlier clinched the opening Test at Headingley, before India levelled the series with a strong comeback at Edgbaston. The visitors came close to securing another victory at Lord’s but fell just short in a tense finish.