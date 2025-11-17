‘Not A Turner, Just Poor Preparation’: R Ashwin’s Bold Verdict On Eden Gardens Surface Stirs Controversy In IND vs SA 1st Test

The opening India vs South Africa Test at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens turned into a gripping, chaotic spectacle on Saturday, igniting a full-blown debate on pitch standards after 15 wickets fell on Day 2. What began as a slightly dry Day 1 surface rapidly transformed into a minefield by the second hour of play on Saturday. India, spurred by a sensational spell from Ravindra Jadeja (4/27), closed in on victory as South Africa staggered to 93/7, clinging to a slender 63-run lead.

Amid the dramatic collapse, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma stood tall with a gritty 29 off 78 balls*, showcasing technique and temperament in conditions where every delivery felt like a lottery. As Day 3 looms—likely the final day—the spotlight has shifted sharply from the cricket to the pitch itself.

Ashwin vs Finch: Voices Collide Over a ‘Manageable’ Surface

The pitch controversy exploded online when former Australia captain Aaron Finch questioned the nature of the wicket. Posting on X, Finch wrote, “What are your thoughts on the type of wicket we are seeing in Kolkata?… the ball spinning big makes for great viewing.”

Ravichandran Ashwin wasted no time responding.

“Bavuma clearly showed that this pitch was manageable. Not picking length as a batter is a recipe for disaster,” Ashwin wrote, suggesting technique—not the surface—was the real culprit behind the collapse.

Finch, amused but unconvinced, replied, “Every ball is an event… watching players trying to survive is fun to watch.”

Their exchange quickly became the heart of the Eden Gardens debate, adding fuel to the already intensifying discussion around pitch preparation, quality control, and Test cricket standards.

Harbhajan, Shastri, Vaughan Join the Outrage

The criticism wasn’t limited to Finch. India legend Harbhajan Singh delivered the harshest verdict yet, slamming the pitch for reducing a marquee Test to a two-day affair.

“What a mockery of Test cricket… #RIPTESTCRICKET,” he wrote bluntly.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri termed the pitch “ordinary”, while ex-England captain Michael Vaughan called it “awful”. Observers pointed to widening cracks, exploding dust even on good-length balls, and unpredictable bounce—an unusual combination for Eden Gardens, historically known for truer surfaces.

Behind the scenes, questions linger: Was this a curator’s misjudgment or a direction from higher up? Curator Sujan Mukherjee is now in the spotlight as the BCCI reviews the surface.

Ashwin: ‘This Was Not a Turner’—A Deep Dive Into Preparation Gone Wrong

Hours after the Test ended with India losing by 30 runs while chasing just 123, Ashwin expanded on his views in a detailed analysis on his YouTube channel.

“If someone calls this Eden Gardens pitch a turner, I will not agree one bit. This wasn’t a designed turner—it was faulty preparation,” he said.

The veteran off-spinner insisted that Eden is not suited for manufactured rank turners: “If you try to give a turner there, the wicket will turn like this—unpredictable and dangerous.”

Ashwin also came to the defence of India’s young Test squad, reminding fans that even India’s greats once struggled on challenging surfaces.

“In 2012, when Virat, Pujara, and I came in, we lost a home series to England. A young team takes time to adapt.”

Bavuma’s Lone Fight and India’s Home Woes

While 21 players failed to cross 50 in the match, Temba Bavuma was the only batter to do so—highlighting the gulf in technique. South Africa’s 30-run win is now India’s second straight home defeat after the 3-0 loss to New Zealand last year.

With the world watching and pitch standards under the scanner, the Eden Gardens Test has sparked one of the biggest cricketing debates of 2025—one that is far from over as the series progresses.